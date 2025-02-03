Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was your fitness level; it’s shaped by consistent behaviours. And while a fitness tracker isn’t a prerequisite for developing healthy habits, it can help.

By keeping tabs on things like your daily steps, sleep quality and activity levels, you can find ways of exercising that work for you, then weave a little extra movement into your routine. Over time, this can improve your heart and lung health, reduce your risk of many chronic diseases and increase your bone density – not a bad ROI for a few weekly walks and workouts.

But which fitness trackers are worth buying? Gone are the days when you simply had to pick between Fitbit and Garmin, with rival brands releasing strong alternatives in recent years. So I decided to try a pick of the bunch and list my favourites, in a bid to help you make up your mind.

Prices ranged from £17.76 to the princely sum of £260.18, so there’s something to suit most budgets (you can also upgrade to a smartwatch if you have the cash and want a few more mod cons).

Budget options are great for anyone just looking to hit an activity goal like walking 10,000 steps a day, while premium alternatives offer extra perks like waterproofing, data on blood oxygen levels anc access to apps offering bespoke exercise programmes. If you’re an avid exerciser looking to improve your performance, the extra investment could be worthwhile.

You’ll also want to consider style points. If you’re going to be wearing it all day, you need to make sure your fitness tracker is the right size for your wrist and in a colour that goes with the majority of your outfits.

How I tested the best fitness trackers

open image in gallery We put several fitness trackers through their paces ( Zoe Griffin )

I put each fitness tracker through its paces by using it while swimming, running between 20km and 30km and strength training. To assess how well each one performed, I compared the different metrics each device tracked, how my fitness data was presented and analysed over time, ease of use and the design of each watch.

The best fitness trackers for 2024 are: