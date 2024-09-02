Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

13 best men’s gym bags for carrying all your workout kit

Find a bag that will go the distance with you, no matter your training routine

Harry Bullmore
Fitness writer
,Jon Axworthy
Wednesday 31 December 1969 19:00 EST
Whether you’re looking for capacity, compartments or comfort, we tested the very best gym bags available
Whether you’re looking for capacity, compartments or comfort, we tested the very best gym bags available (Hyrox/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

When you start working out, your gym bag is usually fairly sparse: a water bottle and a sweat towel suffice for most sessions. But as time passes and your interest in fitness grows, this can very quickly change.

If you’re like us, your bag is likely now jam-packed with lifting straps, resistance bands, protein shakers, meal prep boxes and more, meaning you need more than an old bag for life to stash your kit. Luckily, the best gym bags offer a seamless solution to this problem.

A decent gym bag will offer ample space for storing an assortment of weightlifting paraphernalia, and plenty of pockets so you don’t have to dig around for hours to find what you want. Some even have a padded laptop sleeve so you can carry your work gear safely too. But not all gym bags have been created equal.

To help you find the right one, we’ve tested some of the top options on the market during our daily gym trips – and we don’t travel light. From this hands-on experience, we’ve selected our top 13, with options to suit every lifestyle – from commuters and budget buyers to all-the-gear heroes. So strap in and scroll down to see which gym bag fits your fitness needs and which you should invest in.

Related

How the man behind Peloton went from billionaire boom to bustHow the man behind Peloton went from billionaire boom to bust
5 reasons you should consider a recovery shake after a workoutsponsored5 reasons you should consider a recovery shake after a workout
Best multivitamins for women, men and children, according to expertsBest multivitamins for women, men and children, according to experts
These are the 10 best foam rollers for soothing sore muscles, tried and testedThese are the 10 best foam rollers for soothing sore muscles, tried and tested

How we tested

We put every style to the test to find the best gym bags
We put every style to the test to find the best gym bags (The Independent/Harry Bullmore)

The list of things you might be taking to the gym these days is a lot longer than it used to be. So, we crammed every bag with kit to test its utility, functionality and comfort, and then saw how easily we could access everything without having to litter the floor of the changing room. Here’s how the best bags fared.

The best gym bags for men for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Built For Athletes pro series 45L gym backpack: £199.99, Builtforathletes.com
  • Best 2-in-1 – Under Armour project rock duffle backpack: £68.97, Underarmour.co.uk
  • Best value – Nike brasilia 9.5 duffel bag: £39.99, Nike.com
  • Best for rucking – GoRuck GR2 rucksack 26l: £360, Goruck.eu
  • Best for keeping kit dry – Rains gym bag: £95, Rains.com

Built For Athletes pro series 45L gym backpack

Built For Athletes pro series 45L gym backpack
  • Best: overall
  • Rucksack/duffel: Rucksack
  • Capacity: 45l
  • Colours: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Plenty of zipped pockets
    • Separate waterproof compartment for sweaty clothes
    • Holds a huge amount of kit
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Quite bulky
  1.  £199 from Builtforathletes.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Under Armour project Rock duffle backpack

Under Armour project Rock duffle backpack
  • Best: 2-in-1 bag
  • Rucksack/duffel: Both
  • Capacity: 36l
  • Colours: Black, metallic gold
  • Why we love it
    • Tough exterior
    • Can be used as a backpack or duffel
    • Plenty of compartments
  • Take note
    • Aesthetic isn’t for everyone
  1.  £68 from Underarmour.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nike brasilia 9.5 duffel bag

Nike brasilia 9.5 duffel bag
  • Best: Value
  • Rucksack/duffel: Duffel
  • Capcity: 60l
  • Colours: Black and white
  • Why we love it
    • Huge capacity
    • Affordable
    • Zipped outer pockets for accessing smaller items
  • Take note
    • No option to wear as a rucksack
  1.  £39 from Nike.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

GoRuck GR2 rucksack 26l

GoRuck GR2 rucksack 26l
  • Best: For rucking
  • Rucksack/duffel/barrel: Rucksack
  • Capacity: 26l
  • Colours: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Holds heavy weight plates for rucking
    • Incredibly durable
    • Lifetime guarantee
  • Take note
    • Very expensive
    • Fewer compartments than others
  1.  £360 from Goruck.eu
Prices may vary
Back to top

Rains gym bag

Rains gym bag indybest.jpg
  • Best: For keeping kit dry
  • Rucksack/duffel: Duffel
  • Capacity : 30l
  • Colours: Black, green, khaki
  • Why we love it
    • Waterproof
    • Comfortable
    • Simple style
  • Take note
    • On the smaller side
  1.  £95 from Rains.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Built For Athletes Hyrox x BFA 35l pro backpack

Built For Athletes HYROX x BFA 35l pro backpack
  • Best: For Hyrox
  • Rucksack/duffel: Rucksack
  • Capacity: 35l
  • Colours: Black and yellow
  • Why we love it
    • Lots of zipped compartments
    • Easily fits shoes and kit
    • Waist strap for support
  • Take note
    • Bulky design
  1.  £109 from Builtforathletes.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Under Armour undeniable 4.0 duffle bag

Under Armor undeniable 4.0 duffle bag .jpg
  • Best: big bag
  • Rucksack/duffel: Duffel
  • Capacity: 85l
  • Colours: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Spacious
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Harder to store on public transport
  1.  £37 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Built For Athletes 25l medium gym backpack

best backpack
  • Best: For versatility
  • Rucksack/duffel: Rucksack
  • Capacity: 25l
  • Colours: Black camo, black, black and pink, black and aqua, grey and yellow, mocha
  • Why we love it
    • Plenty of pockets
    • Comfortable
    • Waist and sternum staps
  • Take note
    • Extends back quite far
    • Expensive
  1.  £109 from Builtforathletes.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Myprotein barrel bag

Myprotein barrel bag
  • Best: Barrel bag
  • Rucksack/duffel/barrel: Barrel
  • Capacity: N/A
  • Colours: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Spacious main compartment
    • Simple and sleek design
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Fewer small zipped compartments than others
    • No laptop sleeve
  1.  £26 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nike utility 2.0 gymsack

Nike utility 2.0 gymsack
  • Best: for lunch-break workouts
  • Rucksack/duffel: Rucksack
  • Capacity: 17l
  • Colours: Jade horizon, black
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek
    • Compact
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • Small capacity
    • Few compartments
  1.  £27 from Nike.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Stubble & Co the backpack

Stubble & Co the backpack indybest.jpg
  • Best: Commuter bag
  • Rucksack/duffel: Rucksack
  • Capacity: 21l
  • Colours: All black, pirate
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish
    • Supremely comfortable
    • Laptop compartment
  • Take note
    • No separate compartment for sweaty clothes
    • High price poin
  1.  £115 from Stubbleandco.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Fjällräven vardag duffel 30

Fjallraven vardag duffel 30 indybest.jpg
  • Best: For durability
  • Rucksack/duffel: Duffel
  • Capacity: 30l
  • Colours: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Looks great
    • Durable
    • Large main compartment
  • Take note
    • Few smaller pockets
  1.  £67 from Fjallraven.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nobull horns waxed canvas duffleback

No.9 Nobull indybest.jpg
  • Best: carrying a lot
  • Rucksack/duffel: Both
  • Capacity: 33l
  • Colours: Black, waxed, alpine
  • Why we love it
    • Works as a rucksack and duffel
    • Easy to access
    • Laptop compartment and plenty of pockets
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £190 from Nobullproject.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Men’s gym bag FAQs

What should you carry in your gym bag?

When it comes to packing a gym bag, everyone is different. Not only will the time of day you go to the gym affect what you bring with you, but also the type of exercise you plan on doing – there’s no need to bring goggles if you plan on lifting weights or extra equipment if your gym is fully stocked. But there are some essentials no one should head to the gym without:

Of course, you may have some other essentials that you personally can’t head to the gym without. Be that your weightlifting gloves or dip belt, a spare change of clothes or your protein powder/shaker. Some people like to bring their own resistance bands, lifting straps and other accessories too, but the good news is you can tailor any gym bag to fit your needs.

What’s a good size for a gym bag?

According to Nike, “a medium-sized bag will suffice for most gym-goers”, and they recommend a size of around 30-40l. This should be plenty big enough to hold a pair of trainers, change of clothes, water bottle, small toiletries and a few other gym accessories such as gloves or wristbands.

However, should you need to pack in more kit – for example, a protein powder/shaker, the weightligting gloves or belt mentioned above, or even your work laptop – then a bag that’s at least 50l should give you more flexibility. Ultimately, though, you need to find what works best for you.

The verdict: Gym bags for men

Offering plenty of compartments for all the necessary kit, along with separation within the bag for quarantining your sweaty gear after a particularly brutal spinning class, the Under Armour project rock duffle backpack will transport your belongings with ease and will, hopefully, inspire Dwayne Johnson levels of gym commitment. If your bag needs to double up as a commuter or weekend bag, then something stylish with a laptop sleeve, like the Stubbleandco backpack might be better suited. However if you favour a duffel style, you can’t go wrong with the Brasilia duffel bag from Nike.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gym and fitness essentials, try the links below:

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in