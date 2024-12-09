The verdict:

The best all-round gym trainer is the R.A.D One. This barnstorming shoe is brilliant for CrossFit WODs and HIIT workouts, while also proving to be well-equipped for lifting weights and even wearing around town, thanks to its stylish design. The TYR cxt-2 comes in a close second. Though it takes a bit of breaking in, the comfort comes after a few wears, and it boasts better stability than my winning pick if your training has a weightlifting bias.

If you love a heavy leg day or Olympic weightlifting, you’ll find the Inov8 f-lite max hard to beat, and if you just want a comfortable, versatile do-all shoe, I’d point you in the direction of the unsung Under Armour dynamic intelliknit training shoe. If none of these shoes quite float your boat, I’d recommend browsing the features that each of the options above offer in order to find one better suited to your needs.

Is it worth paying more for a gym trainer?

I’m a fitness writer and coach who has been reviewing the best gym shoes for several years now, so perhaps I’m a bit biased here, but I absolutely believe it’s worth paying for a puprose-built gym trainer.

The best shoe for you will depend on your needs. If you love Olympic weightlifting, a dedicated weightlifting shoe will be warranted, while runners or Hyrox fans will want something with a bit more cushioning to see them safely through mile after mile.

But not all of us have the money for multiple pairs of trainers, so most people will be best-served by a hybrid approach – a shoe which balances a responsive ride with a stable sole to help you run, jump and lift in comfort. Find out how to find one below.

How do I find good gym trainers?

I wince whenever I see someone squatting in running shoes, or setting off for a run in a set of Chuck Taylors – neither shoe is equipped for the role it’s been given. A running shoe’s soft sole will squish and shake under heavy loads, providing wobbly foundations upon which to build a strong lift, while a pair of Converses won’t have any extra support to soften the impact of each stride durign a run.

The beauty of a good gym shoe is its versatility; it should be able to support you through a varied exercise routine in comfort. That’s why I look for a shoe that can find that Goldilocks balance between being springy for high-impact exercises and stable for lifting weights.

This usually means a heel to toe drop of no more than 9mm, and a midsole with a slim yet springy layer of foam. I also look for a heel that’s engineered for added stability, and a firm feel under the rear of the foot to help me generate power during weighted leg exercises like squats.

It’s worth caveating that, to date, I’m yet to find a shoe that is both great for lifting heavy and running long distances – the qualities needed for each activity (the presence or lack of cushioning) contradict each other. The closest I’ve come is the Inov8 f-fly. So, for maximum versatility, I would recommend looking for a shoe that feels stable for weighted squats, and can support you through short runs of 1-3km.

