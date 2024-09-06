Save on protein powder, vitamins and more with this exclusive Myprotein discount code

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Nutrition brand Myprotein is known for its affordable prices and regular sales. That’s a big part of why hordes of gym-goers and fitness fans regularly make a beeline for the site to snap up supplements and training gear.

Now, thanks to a discount code shared exclusively with The Independent readers, you can carve an extra chunk off the overall cost of your basket. So, whether you’re looking to load up on protein shakes for the month ahead to support your muscle-building goals, or you want some cod liver oil to top up your vitamin D levels as summer slides away, there’s something for you.

It’s not just supplements on offer either. That may have been the brand’s original offering when it launched in 2004, but it’s since branched out to supply a wide range of activewear, snacks and workout accessories from skipping ropes to dip belts – a winning formula for those who love lifting weights.

Here’s everything you need to know about cashing in the code, and a roundup of our favourite Myprotein deals available right now.

Myprotein discount code

To reap the full rewards of The Independent’s exclusive discount code*, simply add the discount code “MYPINDY” at the checkout.

Myprotein impact whey protein powder, 1kg: Was £41.99, now £18.86, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My protein )

Myprotein’s impact whey protein powder was named the best budget protein powder in our review, with our tester awarding it a whopping four and a half stars (out of five). “Myprotein’s impact whey has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests,” noted our tester. They added that the brand is the UK’s favourite protein powder, and “with 40 flavours to choose from (including unflavoured) it’s easy to see why”. Don’t forget to use the code “MYPINDY” at checkout.

Myprotein zinc and magnesium capsules, 30: Was £6.99, now £2.84, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My protein )

It’s just as important to look after the inside when working on the outside. Myprotein boasts a huge range of supplements and vitamins to make sure our bodies remain finely tuned machines. When we asked the experts to share the best magnesium supplements to take, this one was recommended. The benefits often associated with magnesium include good bone health, blood pressure, energy levels and improved sleep. Sign us up.

Myprotein sea moss gummies: Was £27.99, now £15.69, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

If you were intrigued by our senior writer’s review of Myprotein’s sea moss gummies, you’ll be pleased to hear our exclusive discount code sees you save even more on the supplement. According to Eleanor Hoath, nutritional therapist and editor of Healf, sea moss “can contribute to nourishing the immune system, while also providing fibre and phytonutrients that are beneficial for the digestive tract and help combat oxidative stress”.

Myvitamins evening primrose softgels: Was £10.99, now £4.44, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Evening primrose oil supplements have the power to support overall wellbeing ( Independent )

Our fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia wrote a feature on all the benefits of evening primrose, with the wins ranging from the positive impact on women’s health to preventing cardiovascular diseases. If you’re interested in trying the supplement for yourself, we’d recommend introducing these softgels into your diet. Don’t forget to use the code “MYPINDY” at the checkout.

Why choose Myprotein?

There are a lot of supplement brands out there nowadays, so why choose Myprotein? The voucher codes above are a big part of the appeal: the brand is frequently cutting prices, with special offers that allow you to pick up the supplements you want for a snip of their usual price.

There is a huge range of products on offer too, with the Myprotein, Myvegan, Myvitamins and MP clothing sections of the site catering to a variety of fitness and dietary needs. So, if there is a site-wide deal in place, you can create a large bundle of your favourite products and make significant savings on your entire basket.

There are also plenty of flavour options, particularly across the brand’s selection of protein powders. This makes a refreshing welcome change from the usual Neapolitan flavour selection for shakes.

Finally, the supplement brand has established itself globally since starting in 2004 by producing supplements of consistently high quality, with our fitness writer Harry Bullmore finding their protein products have always mixed well and tasted great in the years he’s been using them.

* Offer excludes some products on the Myprotein site