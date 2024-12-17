14 best exercise bikes for hitting your fitness goals at home

Exercise bikes of old were often resigned to clothes horse duty after a few weeks of use. Why? Because they were fairly basic machines, and uninspiring to ride as a result. Then along came Peloton with its bright lights, big ideas and impossibly upbeat instructors, and the game was changed forever.

Since the company’s first two-wheeled wonder, many more connected exercise bikes have joined the race - along with plenty of traditional machines, for those who don’t want to be shouted at by Cody Rigsby on a regular basis.

I tested a selection of the best options of the market, judging each one against the same criteria; I wanted to see good adjustability, frame stability, a smooth ride and, of course, manoeuvrability, as indoor cycles are heavy and unwieldy machines that can all too easily take over a room.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of all the bikes that made a favourable impression, as well as my overall top pick. There are also options to suit different kinds of riders, budgets and more, as well as pros and cons for each to help you find the right exercise bike for you.

How I tested the best exercise bikes

I spent time testing each and every bike, dedicating plenty of time in the saddle with each one. I also resisted the luxury of any offers from manufacturers to have technicians set the bikes up, instead assembling each in a modest spare bedroom. This way, I could see for myself just how easy it was to put together, and how easily it would fit in a busy home.

I then pedalled my way through every feature of every bike, wearing my trainers rather than cycling cleats. I paid particular attention to each bike’s resistance performance, because no matter whether it’s manual, electronic, magnetic or fan you want to be able to step things up and back down again gradually and smoothly to replicate that on-road feel. To this end, it was important that the resistance control on the bike was responsive and easy to use.

When it came to the connected bikes, I also made sure to schedule plenty of live classes with the bike’s online instructors, as well as sampling a selection of any other available on-demand content, so I could assess the quality for beginners, intermediates and advanced cyclists.

The best exercise bikes for 2024 are: