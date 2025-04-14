Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We’re serving up the best dining tables, from extendable to solid-oak and industrial designs
If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the dining table is where all the action happens – from long, lazy Sunday lunches to rushed weekday breakfasts, and everything in between. The best dining table designs will earn a spot as a room’s centrepiece, doubling as a WFH desk during the day or a poker table come games night.
Whether you’re after something sleek and Scandi, rustic and farmhouse-inspired, or a statement piece with sculptural appeal, there’s a design out there to match both your space and lifestyle.
Smart designs can also help you make the most of your space – think extendable tops or compact round options for a tighter squeeze.
Meanwhile, materials range from solid oak to toughened glass and powder-coated steel, so you can match your table to your interiors style, without compromising on durability.
We’ve pulled together a list of standout options that bring both style and substance. Whether you’ve got a separate dining room or you’re carving out a spot in an open-plan kitchen-diner, keep scrolling to discover the tables that deserve pride of place.
To find the best dining tables, we considered style, size, material and overall build quality, as well as how well each one fits into real homes – from compact flats to open-plan spaces. We looked at how easy they were to assemble, how versatile they felt for both everyday meals and hosting, and whether they offered any clever space-saving features. Bonus points went to tables that balance good looks with long-lasting design.
Ali Howard is a journalist who specialises in all things home interiors. She became a regular contributor to IndyBest in 2019, and likes to champion little-known designer-makers, pushing sustainability wherever she can, as well as bringing readers the latest design trends. In her reviews, she only recommends products she believes offer good value for money and are worthy of a spot in your home.
Officially, this table seats six, but we were able to fit eight around it with no trouble once we extended the table. Incredibly well made, it’s just the right balance of solid without being blocky, as it features lovely curved edges. It’s a pale oak veneer but it has plenty of warmth to it. Certainly, it was a table that drew our family to sit down and linger over their meals.
The extending part on this table tucks underneath, and the mechanism works well. The legs are perfectly in proportion and didn’t get in the way at all once we were seated.
We were amazed by the quality of this table when we looked at the price. It’s made from solid oak, looks extremely premium and is a great size. It is not as sturdy as some tables in this round-up, and we found ourselves keeping a firm eye on our kids around it – perhaps unduly, as they didn’t manage to damage it.
The slim legs meant we weren’t constantly whacking our knees, and gave it a contemporary, Scandi-chic look. While the table states it seats six to eight, we’d say six is a more realistic number. This is a great option if you’re a smaller family or a couple that likes to entertain. We’re dubbing this the best budget dining table but the price belies the quality here – it’s just an absolute bargain.
Our family all fell in love with this table as soon as we had constructed it (which was a doddle, by the way). Our four-year-old mini tester said it was the best thing we’d ever got for the house, and they’ve never shown an interest in home décor before. Certainly, it’s perfect for big family meals, and there’s plenty of space for people to stretch out, even when the table is not extended.
The extending leaf is stowed under the table and the mechanism is easy to use. Once it’s extended, you have a very big table indeed – perfect for family gatherings. The metal legs are extremely sturdy and they didn’t get in the way of our own long legs, thanks to the cross-bar style. While the undulating block-wood design might not be for everyone (when you’re writing at the table for example), we found placing a mat underneath items solved this.
Oak Furnitureland is not mucking around here. There are solid dining tables and then there’s this dining table. It took two strong people just to get it in the house, and putting it together was a job and a half (although not complex). So, if you’re looking for a robust dining table that’s able to weather anything, this is the one for you. It’s a very handsome design, too. The solid oak top is gorgeous, with a low-sheen finish that gives it that utility vibe.
This table is pretty big, and two hidden leaves extend it even further to accommodate up to 10 people. The perfect modern dining table, it feels grand without being formal. We can see large family gatherings being seated easily around this dining table.
This solid oak dining table would make a beautiful heritage piece for a family. It’s hewn from a slice of oak, with the natural details running down the side. This makes it a one-off and adds to the aesthetic of this dining table. It’s solid and impeccably made, too – we can imagine this piece will stay in a family for generations to come.
This is more of a traditional-looking table. The smooth, matte surface of the table gives it a farmhouse vibe. The square legs are slightly splayed, to allow for extra room when seated, and we found that it comfortably accommodated six people. The price tag here is weighty, to say the least, but if you’re looking for an investment piece, we’d definitely give this dining table the thumbs up.
Parquet-style table tops are bang on trend at the moment, and yet this table still feels timeless. The circular design is practical and ideal for placing in the middle of an open space or kitchen. It isn’t huge – four people can comfortably sit at it with plenty of elbow room, and you can extend it to an oval that seats six. The slight hitch with this table is you have to remove the leaf entirely and store it elsewhere. Once the leaf goes into the loft, will it ever be retrieved again?
We loved the washed-oak finish, which picked up the beautiful grain on the oak veneer top. The grooves cut into the side of the table and underneath show the attention to detail in the design, too. The table is clearly well-made and built to last.
We absolutely love the Next dining table. Although an investment, it’s sturdy, comfortable and offers enough interesting details without being over the top. If we’re being honest, all the dining tables in our review are amazing, and it’s been a close-run thing deciding the overall winner. However, thanks to its quality and reasonable price point, the Dunelm dining table just nabbed the top spot. Although, if you are after a round dining table, the Loaf table is a great choice, too.
Looking for functional furniture that serves up plenty of style? Read our review of the best bookcases
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in