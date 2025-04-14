If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the dining table is where all the action happens – from long, lazy Sunday lunches to rushed weekday breakfasts, and everything in between. The best dining table designs will earn a spot as a room’s centrepiece, doubling as a WFH desk during the day or a poker table come games night.

Whether you’re after something sleek and Scandi, rustic and farmhouse-inspired, or a statement piece with sculptural appeal, there’s a design out there to match both your space and lifestyle.

Smart designs can also help you make the most of your space – think extendable tops or compact round options for a tighter squeeze.

Meanwhile, materials range from solid oak to toughened glass and powder-coated steel, so you can match your table to your interiors style, without compromising on durability.

We’ve pulled together a list of standout options that bring both style and substance. Whether you’ve got a separate dining room or you’re carving out a spot in an open-plan kitchen-diner, keep scrolling to discover the tables that deserve pride of place.

How we tested

A selection of the tried and tested dining tables ( Ali Howard )

To find the best dining tables, we considered style, size, material and overall build quality, as well as how well each one fits into real homes – from compact flats to open-plan spaces. We looked at how easy they were to assemble, how versatile they felt for both everyday meals and hosting, and whether they offered any clever space-saving features. Bonus points went to tables that balance good looks with long-lasting design.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ali Howard is a journalist who specialises in all things home interiors. She became a regular contributor to IndyBest in 2019, and likes to champion little-known designer-makers, pushing sustainability wherever she can, as well as bringing readers the latest design trends. In her reviews, she only recommends products she believes offer good value for money and are worthy of a spot in your home.