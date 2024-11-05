Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re experiencing dryness or greasiness, thinning or irritation, these products deliver results
When it comes to haircare, guys tend to have a low-maintenance approach. More often than not, our routines involve nothing more than a basic supermarket-bought shampoo and conditioner. While some of these are up to scratch, you can up your hair game if you switch to an effective product that’s specifically formulated for your hair type.
When you’re choosing which product is best for you, you need to understand what your hair needs. According to Andy Jones, new product development director at luxury haircare brand Champo, there are some general concerns guys are more likely to experience. “Men have a weaker scalp barrier, compared to women, making them more prone to conditions like dandruff, irritation, and greasiness, and their scalps produce more sebum, which leads to higher rates of oiliness and itchiness,” says Jones.
“The result is men benefit from products specifically designed to control oil and promote good scalp health, while women more often need to focus on moisture retention and repair.”
With that in mind, I’ve been on the hunt for the best men’s shampoos and conditioners, putting a range of products to the test, to bring you my pick of the bunch.
I have tried countless different brands and formulas over the years. Going from having a short back and sides to growing out Nineties curtains, as well as having highlights and a full scalp bleach, so, it’s safe to say I’ve got a varied experience when it comes to the needs of different types of hair. Right now, my hair is relatively fine and erring on dry, because of highlights, so, ingredients on my current wishlist are gentle, nourishing and volumising. Keep scrolling for my top picks for different hair types.
One of the first fully science-backed haircare brands, Living Proof was founded in 2005 as a project between scientists from MIT and renowned hair stylists Ward Stegerhoek and Mitch De Rosa. The result – a range of highly effective formulas that help with every concern going, from frizz to dryness to volume. My favourite? The Perfect Hair Day range.
The moment you open the bottle you can smell the clean, fresh fragrance, which feels perfect for men’s hair. Beyond aroma, though, the creamy formula works into a luscious lather that leaves your hair feeling healthier than ever before.
Curly hair tends to become dry easily, because the structure makes it more difficult for natural oils to reach the end of each strand. That means it’s best to look out for ultra-nourishing and smoothing ingredients. The good news? Powered by moisturising coconut oil, frizz-controlling shea butter and strengthening pro-vitamin B5, Monday haircare’s smooth bundle ticks all of the boxes – and the large 800ml bottles offer great value for money.
The only reason I’ve rated this as three out of five stars is because it felt a little over-nourishing for me, although, my hair’s not particularly curly or dry. However, it did leave my hair super silky and tangle-free – and I loved the floral and aromatic undertones of gardenia.
For those concerned with thinning, Patricks’ shampoo and conditioner has you covered. Brimming with the brand’s patented blend of 20 actives ingredients, used together the pair are clinically proven to slow hair loss as well as have a thickening effect through growth stimulation, cellular regeneration and strengthening essential proteins, too.
I’ve used this duo regularly over the years and, if you use it consistently, it delivers real results. It made my hair feel thicker and fuller after just a few weeks. As with all of the grooming expert’s products, both the shampoo and the conditioner feel and smell incredible. The only downside is the pricey RRP.
Though it’s not recommended to wash your hair every day, if you’re someone who can’t resist, Arkive’s gentle everyday shampoo and conditioner is the best choice. The vegan formula is enriched with baobab oil, baobab protein and betaine, a power trio which will improve the strength of your hair and your scalp’s moisture as well as promoting a healthy finish.
I usually wash my hair two to three times a week, but after using Arkive’s on the daily for seven days straight my hair still felt healthy, if not a touch dryer than usual. This is a great gym bag addition for guys who workout regularly.
If you’re prone to greasy hair, it can be difficult to find a shampoo-conditioner combo that deals with the excess sebum, without leaving your strands feeling dry. Enter: Horace’s normal to oily hair duo. Used together, these will hydrate your hair and scalp while eliminating the extra oil. Better yet, the formulas are sulfate free and help with strengthening strands.
Though I don’t have a huge problem with excess sebum, this shampoo still made my hair fresher for longer, because it limited the greasy build-up between washes – and the fresh citrussy fragrance felt like a nice refresh on the two days I treated myself to a full shampoo. So, if you’re looking to limit the amount of times you wash your hair, this one’s for you.
Considering Champo’s reputation as one of the best haircare brands in the business, it’s hard to believe it was founded just five years ago. Thanks to the effective science-backed formulas, it’s become one of the fastest-growing labels on the market – and the Pitta collection is a case in point. Formulated with 98 per cent natural ingredients, including coconut extract and sandalwood, it delivers fuller, stronger, healthier hair in just a few washes.
The natural essential oils of sandalwood, geranium and bitter orange together create a soft aromatic scent as you lather the lightweight yet silky formula into your scalp. Meanwhile, the velvety conditioner feels as nourishing as a hair mask, if you leave it in for a few minutes while you finish showering. After drying my hair, it felt healthy and thick, with no dryness in sight.
A name with which you’re no doubt familiar, John Frieda is a supermarket and drugstore staple that never disappoints. Since men are more prone to thinning, the British brand’s profiller+ is perfect for guys – especially those with mature hair. In fact, clinical trials claim if you use the shampoo, conditioner and thickening spray (£6, Amazon.co.uk), you’ll end up with 200 per cent thicker hair, compared with basic supermarket shampoo.
I personally have relatively fine hair but lots of it. Though this shampoo and conditioner didn’t feel like it quite doubled the thickness, it definitely upped the volume. Beyond dealing with the thin strands, my hair certainly felt well nourished and fully moisturised.
Though sulphates are widely considered damaging for your hair, The Ordinary has lowered the concentration to just 4 per cent, compared with roughly 10-15 per cent in most standard shampoos. So, instead of having a drying effect, this duo is effective at gently washing away grease and dirt, while still protecting the all-important moisture barrier. The shampoo replenishes fine hair, thanks to biotin and hyaluronic acid, while the conditioner is infused with behentrimonium chloride, which is both conditioning and strengthening.
Since I don’t have particular concerns with oiliness, the light milky blend left my hair feeling a little squeaky, compared with some of the other formulas in this edit, but it still left a fresh, cleansed finish. Although I found the conditioner didn’t feel quite nourishing enough, it would be better suited to those who are looking to deal with excessive grease.
Sam McKnight is a renowned hair stylist who works with celebrities, high-fashion houses and luxury fashion magazines, so, naturally, when his haircare brand launched in 2016, it was an instant success. Each and every product he formulates delivers, from the sea salt spray (£26, CultBeauty.co.uk) to the hair spray (£24, Cultbeauty.co.uk). This time, it’s the rich cleanse nourishing shampoo and conditioner that’s got us talking. Supercharged with quinoa and keratin, it’s a nourishing hair hero that is perfect for coloured, thirsty and damaged strands. It is nourishing and gently cleansing, while the botanical aroma will keep you coming back for more.
When I had short bleach-blonde hair, this was a permanent fixture in my bathroom. When my strands were feeling particularly parched, I loved the feeling of massaging the shampoo into my scalp. Not only because it smells amazing but also because I knew the nutritious formula would leave my hair feeling silky smooth afterwards. My top tip? Leave the conditioner in for even longer, if you need a powerful vit hit.
There’s a lot to love about Bamford’s shampoo and conditioner duo. First of all, it smells of the brand’s signature scent – a blend of geranium, eucalyptus, peppermint and lavender – so, every time you wash your hair, your bathroom ends up feeling like the brand’s spa in the Cotswolds. Other than the aroma, the shampoo’s enriched with revitalising castor seed oil and vitamin B5, while the conditioner is hydrating, thanks to macadamia oil and shea butter. For me, this formula perfectly balances the positive results of well-conditioned healthy hair with an enjoyable shampooing experience.
Beyond the basics, there’s a range of other concerns you might want to target. Maybe you’d like to give straight hair more volume; combat parched curly hair; or help damaged hair after a bleach. The good news is every formula is infused with a set of cherry-picked active ingredients tailored to achieve a different outcome.
“For dryness, look for hydrating ingredients like glycerin and coconut oil, which are ideal for maintaining scalp and hair moisture, or if you’re prone to greasiness it’s clarifying natural cleansers and oil-balancing ingredients like turmeric that can help regulate moisture levels,” says Champo’s Andy Jones. “When it comes to irritation, look for gluconolactone or glycerin, which help hydrate and soothe the scalp, while those experiencing thinning should opt for creatine and amino acids, which help strengthen and improve structural integrity.”
If you’ve got ‘normal’ hair, though, it’s best to stick to lightweight natural essential oils like coconut or grapeseed, because these will keep your strands and scalp healthy, without leaving a greasy finish.
Though lots of guys don’t feel conditioning is necessary, it’s actually just as important as it is for women. “Since men experience more protein loss than women, conditioning after every wash is important,” explains Jones. “Conditioning is essential to maintain moisture and keep the scalp and hair healthy – especially if the hair is thinning, which is a common concern for guys.”
As a general rule, you should never wash your hair every single day. “The ideal frequency of washing and conditioning largely depends on individual hair type and lifestyle,” says Jones. “Men typically produce more sebum than women, making their scalps oilier and more prone to issues like dandruff and irritation. Men with oily hair should wash their hair every two to three days, to help control oil build-up, while those with drier hair should wash less frequently.”
Our number one choice is Living Proof’s perfect hair day set, which takes normal hair and makes it look the best it possibly can. To combat thinning, Patricks takes the top spot but it’s a big investment, so, a less expensive alternative would be Champo’s pitta volumising collection. If you have curly hair, go for Monday Haircare’s smooth bundle. If you’re after more budget-friendly choices, John Frieda’s profiller+ duo is a good option.
