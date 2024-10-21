Like England choking at a penalty shoot-out, aging is one of those things you pray won’t happen, yet recognise as an inevitability. While growing old is unavoidable, looking old isn’t. You can’t halt the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles or age spots, of course, but with the best anti-aging products, you can slow their progress.

Such is the allure of the anti-aging promise, there are scores of wrinkle-busting, complexion enhancing, skin-protecting products on the market for men now – from fancy serums to revitalising scrubs. But perhaps the most useful weapon a man can have in his anti-aging skincare armoury is a decent daily face cream.

On a very basic level, using a moisturiser will help bolster the skin’s natural protective barrier. What makes anti-aging moisturisers different from ordinary ones, however, are the added active ingredients, such as water-binding hyaluronic acid, skin-protecting sunscreen, and complexion-boosting collagen.

With recent research by Nivea revealing that 65 per cent of men aged 35+ would like to do more to slow down the signs of aging, it’s clear there’s a place for an anti-aging cream in every man’s grooming repertoire. If you’ve been neglecting your skincare it’s never too late to start a daily routine that will help you look your best.

Question is, which cream do you choose? Luckily, we’ve tried some of the best anti-aging creams for men, to help narrow down your search.

How we tested the best anti-aging creams for men

open image in gallery We tested a range of creams to help us turn back the clock ( Lee Knayston )

Without the benefit of time travel, it’s hard to say, conclusively, what results any anti-aging product delivers but it is possible to rate them based on immediate results, the kind of ingredients they include and, of course, overall value for money. There’s nothing more aging than an overdraft, after all. Keep reading for our full tried-and-tested round-up.

The best anti-aging creams for men 2024 are: