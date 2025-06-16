Fragrance is a powerful thing. It can make us feel a certain emotion, take us back to a place in time, and even bring an outfit together – a man is never properly dressed without a spritz of fragrance, after all. But if you’ve spent any time sniffing fragrances in a store before, you know that deciding on your signature is no mean feat. So, how do you choose?

Ok, so strictly speaking, there’s no such thing as men’s fragrances. Those “pour homme” and “pour femme” tags are essentially just marketing, and an increase in unisex or genderless fragrances shows how much the lines have blurred. Having said that, men’s fragrances have been painstakingly developed to cater to men’s olfactory tastes and expectations, so what better place to start than something created with men in mind?

As for choosing between notes, some fragrances suit seasons and certain settings, so consider whether you’d invest in a day and an evening scent, for instance. Citrusy or “aquatic” ones can be great for the summer, for work or to wear après the gym, while the heavier, woodier or earthier ones work better for evenings or for dates when you want to make an impression.

You can get an idea of which scents pack the biggest punch by whether they're an eau de parfum, eau de parfum toilette or an eau de cologne. The former has the lowest concentration, and the latter is the strongest – these tend to outlast the other two.

How we tested

To put each fragrance through its paces, we applied one at the start of the day to our neck, wrists and chest (the chest being one of the best places for men to apply fragrance), leaving it to develop on the skin throughout the day.

We considered the immediate impact, projection (how far the fragrance can be detected from the skin) and longevity. Since fragrance bottles are often works of art in their own right, we also took appearance into account, along with overall value for money.Keep scrolling for our guide to the best men’s aftershave and fragrances for 2025.

Lee Kynaston is a writer specialising in men’s skincare and grooming, from the best skincare brands for men to have on your radar, to the best electric shavers, hair clippers and moisturisers to incorporate into your routine. After real-world testing, Lee takes a straight-talking approach when giving his honest verdict on the products he reviews. He won’t recommend a fragrance that he doesn’t think is worthy of your money. Samuel Mathewson is a similarly trusted voice, he’s tested men’s wash bags, haircare and men’s clothing for the Indybest section, and knows when he sees quality.

The best men’s aftershave and fragrances for 2025 are: