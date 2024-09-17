Is the Laneige lip sleeping mask worth its viral praise?

Laneige lip sleeping mask
- Size: 20g
- Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, coconut oil, raspberry juice and grape juice
- Fragranced: Yes
- Flavoured: Technically yes, though we don’t think it tastes of anything
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Stays on your lips all night
- Doesn’t leave an unpleasant taste
- Lips are left smoother and fuller
With a texture that’s comparible to soft serve ice cream, the Laneige lip sleeping mask (we tried the mango flavour) is one of the silkiest feeling balms we’ve ever tried. You can apply it generously, given that it’s designed for overnight use and, compared to similar thick-style lip products, this one doesn’t feel heavy upon application.
The best part about the Laneige sleeping mask is that it’s still present on your lips upon waking, and that’s coming from our front sleeper tester. We felt that our fine lines had been filled through the night and their surface left smooth and ready for seamless lip colour application. We’ve never used a lip hydrator quite this effective and everything, from its tropical scent to its touch-free applicator, was a delight to use.
The balm doesn’t move too much, which is a plus given that coconut oil can be comedogenic, and the shea and murumuru butter ingredients have a non-sticky, comforting feel. When used in the day, the balm is more moveable and needs to be reapplied post-eating and drinking, but it does make an excellent quenching base for more drying lip colours (ahem liquid lipsticks).