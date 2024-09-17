Jump to content
Is the Laneige lip sleeping mask worth its viral praise?

The overnight treatment promises to lock in hydration

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 17 September 2024 07:57 EDT
Its a viral K-beauty phenomenon
(Laneige/The Independent)

The Laneige lip sleeping mask has been available in the UK since 2023 but has been building up a worldwide fanbase since its launch back in 2015. Now available in 12 flavours, from eggnog latte to original berry, the mask claims to be the ultimate dryness antidote – but is it really all that?

Being a Korean skincare brand, headed up in Seoul, Laneige focuses on skin radiance and hydration through and through. Naturally, it’s fitting that the company’s lip sleeping mask should feature two water attracting humectants – glycerin and hyaluronic acid – to quench chapped lips, as well as healing and moisturising coconut oil for a glowy finish.

We wanted to put the viral sensation – which has more than 30,000 posts on TikTok – to the test to see if its nourishing shea and vitamin C-rich formula is as transformative as its cult following suggests. Keep reading to see how we got on.

How we tested

The mask is glossy, soothing and plumping
(Lucy Smith)

Applying liberally with the handy spatula that comes included, we tested the Laneige lip mask (was £21, now £19, Lookfantastic.com) over the course of around 14 nights, interspersed with products from a few rival brands – namely COSRX’s lip sleep mask (£22, Lookfantastic.com) – to see if the results differed. We used the balm during the day, too, for a versatility check and paid attention to the feel, scent, taste and staying power of the formula. Lastly, we compared the appearance of our lips (fine lines, fullness etc.) at the end of the review period versus their state prior to use. Discover our results below.

Laneige lip sleeping mask

laneige lip sleeping mask review indybest
  • Size: 20g
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, shea butter, coconut oil, raspberry juice and grape juice
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Flavoured: Technically yes, though we don’t think it tastes of anything
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Stays on your lips all night
    • Doesn’t leave an unpleasant taste
    • Lips are left smoother and fuller

With a texture that’s comparible to soft serve ice cream, the Laneige lip sleeping mask (we tried the mango flavour) is one of the silkiest feeling balms we’ve ever tried. You can apply it generously, given that it’s designed for overnight use and, compared to similar thick-style lip products, this one doesn’t feel heavy upon application.

The best part about the Laneige sleeping mask is that it’s still present on your lips upon waking, and that’s coming from our front sleeper tester. We felt that our fine lines had been filled through the night and their surface left smooth and ready for seamless lip colour application. We’ve never used a lip hydrator quite this effective and everything, from its tropical scent to its touch-free applicator, was a delight to use.

The balm doesn’t move too much, which is a plus given that coconut oil can be comedogenic, and the shea and murumuru butter ingredients have a non-sticky, comforting feel. When used in the day, the balm is more moveable and needs to be reapplied post-eating and drinking, but it does make an excellent quenching base for more drying lip colours (ahem liquid lipsticks).

The verdict: Laneige lip sleeping mask

Overall, Laneige’s lip mask is perhaps the best balm – be it for overnight or day use – that we’ve ever used in terms of its sheer hydrating potency. It leaves lips in their best condition and can transform even ones in the most neglected, chapped and dry state. We thoroughly enjoyed the mango flavour tested here and, while its £20 price tag is relatively premium for a lip product, you do get a large quantity of balm for that cost (and you’ll have access to all of it with its open-pot packaging). Would we repurchase? Absolutely, in a heart beat.

