The Black Friday sales are underway already, even though the main event doesn’t officially kick off until 29 November. Retailers have started dropping big discounts on the latest 4K and OLED TVs from top brands such as LG, Samsung and Sony. Whether you’re after a deal on a cheap new television or making the upgrade to a 65in home cinema screen, now’s your chance to pick up a discount on some of the best 4K TVs of 2024.

To help you navigate the sale, I’m rounding up the Black Friday TV deals I’m most excited about right here. With Amazon’s Black Friday sale now in full swing, many of the latest 4K and OLED models are now cheaper than ever.

I’ve covered a lot of Black Friday sales, so I’ve learned how to spot a genuine discount amid the misleading ones, and I’ll be rounding up top TV deals throughout the sale event, so keep checking back, to find the latest discounts as they drop.

While bargains on televisions are synonymous with Black Friday, the annual sale includes deals on everything from laptops and mattresses to beauty products and vacuum cleaners. Throughout the sale, the IndyBest team and I will be bringing you the very latest news on the best Black Friday deals, cutting through the noise to serve up the best discounts on offer.

Scroll on for my pick of the best deals on TVs and streaming offers this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday TV deals

65in – LG B46 : Was £2,499.99, now £1,385, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £2,499.99, now £1,385, Amazon.co.uk 55in – Samsung QN88D: Was £1,099, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,099, now £899, Amazon.co.uk 48in – LG C3: Was £1,499.99, now £899, Reliant.co.uk

55in, Sony bravia 8: Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

Score big with more than 30 per cent off this tried, tested and approved Sony TV. Our leading tech expert David Phelan reviewed this model in his round-up of the best TVs of 2024, naming it the best OLED 4K TV. In particular, he was impressed with the cool audio system and strong sounds of the cinema mode. “The contrast and strong, deep black colours, which typify OLED, look especially good here, allowing rich brightness as well as subtle shadows,” he wrote.

65in, LG B46: Was £2,499.99, now £1,385, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a great deal on LG’s newest entry-level OLED TV, which offers unbeatable OLED picture quality at a more affordable price. This version of the LG B4 is also ideal for gaming thanks to an abundance of HDMI ports (four to be exact) and support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K.

55in, Samsung QN95D 4K smart TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499 plus a free soundbar, Samsung.com

Samsung is giving away a free soundbar worth up to £400 when you buy select TVs from now until Black Friday. The 55in QN95D uses Samsung’s “neo QLED” pixel technology, which offers improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus LED panels – the similar QN90D appears in our round-up of the best 4K televisions of 2024.

55in, Samsung QN88D 4K Neo QLED smart TV: Was £1,099, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

The Samsung QN88D launched earlier this year and has since fallen by £600. Usually priced around £1,099, there’s now an extra £100 off at Amazon. The 55in set offers a smooth 120Hz picture and Samsung’s luscious and vibrant Neo QLED 4K display.

55in, LG C4: Was £1,599, now £1,199, Currys.co.uk

The latest model in the C series of LG TVs gets a £300 discount in the Currys Black Friday sale. Launched earlier this year, the LG C4 is an impressive 4K display with self-lit OLED pixels capable of perfectly dark blacks, bright highlights and rich colour reproduction. In our round-up of the best 4K TVs, we said the LG C4 “features pin-sharp picture and excellent brightness levels that look realistic and persuasive.”

55in, Philips ambilight OLED759 smart TV: Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

There’s 10 per cent off this 55in OLED smart TV from Philips, which uses rear-facing, colour-changing lights to illuminate your walls in sync with whatever’s happening on screen, creating an immersive, cinematic effect. This model is compatible with Alexa and Google smart home systems and comes with all of the major streaming services installed, like BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix.

55in, Amazon Fire TV omni mini-LED series 4K TV: Was £859.99, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’re yet to test Amazon’s newly launched mini-LED series of Fire TVs, but this introductory offer on the new Fire TV omni is too good not to consider. The backlit display has 512 dimming zones for OLED-style contrast and LED-style brightness, while the 144hz refresh rate is ideal for getting the best picture quality from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There’s 24 per cent off between now and the end of Black Friday.

55in, Samsung the frame QLED smart TV with slim fit wall mount: Was £1,149, now £899, Johnlewis.com

If you want to add a TV into your living space but would prefer it blends more seamlessly, try this art mode TV from Samsung. Fitting in wonderfully, the frame is designed to look just like a photo frame, and so when you’re not watching, it transforms into artwork. The glare-free 4k QLED matte display helps with the subtle facade, and the picture is powered by Quantum Dot.

55in, Panasonic TV-55Z95A: Was £2,199, now £1,999, Currys.co.uk

Our tech critic found the Z95A to be the best 4K TV in their review. “Panasonic’s OLED TVs have picture quality so rich and detailed it can take your breath away,” they wrote. “The images are smooth and realistic – from faithful skin tones to detailed shadowy areas – and it’s still good for vibrant colours and deep black levels”. While an expensive TV, Currys has slashed the price by £200. Don’t miss out.

32in, Hisense 32A4NTUK: Was £249, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

The Hisense A4 is one of the cheapest TVs you can get from a reputable brand, and with an extra £120 it’s unbeatable value. The basic 720p resolution display will look fuzzy if you’re used to watching in 4K, but it offers decent enough quality for the price. Compatible with streaming apps and compact at 32in, it makes a great TV for a kitchen or bedroom.

40in, Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p smart TV: Was £299.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

The 40in version of the Amazon Fire TV 2-series is great value if you want an affordable smart TV and you’re happy with the slightly lower 1080p resolution, which at this display size is barely noticeable anyway. The Amazon Fire TV interface is among the best around, the TV comes with a voice remote and it has the full roster of streaming services built in.

43in, Amazon Fire TV omni: Was £549.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

We named the Amazon Fire TV omni the best budget buy in our guide to the best TVs, where our tech expert noted that “the QLED picture is bright and effective with great colour range and a dynamic look”. With 49 per cent off, this is surely a no-brainer for an affordable telly.

48in, LG C3: Was £1,499.99, now £899, Reliant.co.uk

The excellent LG C3 is now cheaper than ever, with an immense saving for Black Friday. The newer LG C4 launched earlier this year, but the heavily discounted 2023 model is the best bargain in televisions right now. The 48in 4K smart TV offers superb OLED picture quality, and savings are available across all sizes at Reliant, from the 42in model (also £899, Reliant.co.uk) to the wall-filling 83in model (£3,299, Reliant.co.uk)

50in, Hisense 50E6NTUK 4K smart TV: Was £499, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

This 50in 4K TV from Hisense has a £220 discount at Amazon right now, the cheapest we’ve ever seen this model on sale for. It’s a great all-rounder with a voice remote and is compatible with Google, Amazon and Apple smart home setups. You’re unlikely to find a better-value 4K TV right now.

50in, Panasonic TV-50W90AEB: Was £799, now £599, Johnlewis.com

Dubbed the best for picture quality in our guide to top 4K TVs, this Panasonic model has been reduced by £200 at John Lewis. In their review, our tester said of this model: “Part of the success of this TV is down to the processor, which is smart enough to know when you’re watching sport, for instance, and can adjust both the picture and sound accordingly.” With the 50in version now just shy of £600, now is the time to invest.

Best TV streaming deals

Now TV six-month saver bundle: Was £19.98/month, now £12/month, Nowtv.com

Now TV is offering up to 40 per cent off its stellar selection of Sky cinema and Comedy Central (to name a few) entertainment options. That means you’ll be able to save nearly £50 over six months, while enjoying your favourite blockbusters and TV shows – including the likes of The White Lotus and Succession. There are sports deals with up to 25 per cent off, too, to satiate the football fanatic in your house.

Disney+ and Uber One promotion: From £4.99/month, Uber.com

While Disney+ isn’t dishing out Black Friday deals to customers in the UK, I’ve still spotted a great offer worth snapping up. You can now secure yourself an Uber One membership, including free delivery on Uber Eats, up to 60 per cent less on Uber Eats service fees and exclusive perks. You’ll get all of this plus one whole year of Disney+ for the same price as your standard Disney streaming subscription (£4.99/month) – now that’s a Black Friday deal I can get on board with.

How to spot a fake Black Friday deal

While there are plenty of fantastic TV offers available during the Black Friday sales, some retailers may try and make discounts look more generous than they actually are. Here at IndyBest, the rest of the team and I track prices year-round, and always advocate doing your research before snapping up a Black Friday TV deal that seems too good to be true. Double check your chosen TV’s pre-sale price across multiple retailers, to make sure you really are getting a bargain. Of course, you can also keep an eye on IndyBest’s Black Friday guides, in which we highlight genuine deals on top-rated TVs and much more.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best TV deals

This isn’t our first rodeo. Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday for longer than we’d care to admit. We track TV prices year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

