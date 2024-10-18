Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Deal hunters, rejoice. Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching, with just a few weeks to go until the sale kicks off. The biggest shopping event of the year sees deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more.

Your chance to score a saving on Apple Airpods, Ninja air fryers, Shark cordless vacuums, Simba mattresses or Charlotte Tilbury beauty, all the biggest brands and retailers take part – think Asos, Lookfantastic, Amazon and John Lewis.

This year, the sale lands on Friday 29 November, and will last a full four days before concluding on Cyber Monday (2 December). However, myriad brands and retailers tend to kick off their Black Friday sales up to a month early (hello, Shark, Currys and Argos).

So, in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, I will be busy hunting down the crème de la crème of early deals, spanning tech, beauty, fashion and more, along with my fellow IndyBest shopping experts.

Whether you’re in the market for a new moisturiser or cordless vacuum, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday offers below, plus the deals we can expect during the main event. Happy shopping.

What deals can we expect?

Black Friday sees deals on products from pretty much every category you can think of. When it comes to tech, it’s a great chance to score a saving on Apple AirPods, Samsung TVs, Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles and Echo dot speakers), as well as deals on Android phones and Apple iPhones. As for home appliances, we can expect big savings on Ninja air fryers and Sage coffee machines, as well as Shark cordless vacuums.

If you’re a fashion fan, Black Friday is not to be missed, with high street labels, including Zara, Mango and H&M, hosting mega sales with up to 70 per cent off. It’s a similar story with beauty, with the likes of Cult Beauty, Boots and LOOKFANTASTIC offering discounts on Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, ghd and CeraVe.

What are the best Black Friday deals to shop now?

Black Friday doesn’t kick off until the end of November, but I’ve found a number of impressive savings that I’d recommend you get your hands on.

Emma NextGen premium mattress, double: Was £659, now £461.30, Emma-sleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Emma )

When they reviewed this model, our tester said: “For fans of firm mattresses, the Emma premium plus is sure to go down a treat.” Praising the five layers of comfort (four of which are made from foam, and one a 12.5cm-tall layer of pocket springs), they said the mattress is soft and spongy but “what sets this mattress apart is the premium honeycomb cover, which creates even more comfort and breathability”. Not only does it come highly recommended, but right now, it comes with a price reduction of nearly £200.

Ninja foodi flex drawer dual zone air fryer: Was £269.99, now £217, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

This stylish black and silver air fryer from Ninja is reduced by 20 per cent in the run-up to Black Friday. As functional as it is sophisticated, the appliance features a nifty flex drawer, enabling you to remove the divider to transform two independent cooking zones into one extra-large space. The different functions mean you can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, all with just one handy tool.

Dyson V8 absolute: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s sleek V8 absolute is our favourite budget Dyson vacuum cleaner. Better yet, it’s reduced by £150 right now. In our review of the vacuum, our tester said: “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power, thanks to a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rmp, and Dyson’s standard cyclone technology.” The model is touted as trapping 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns, and our tester praised it as the quietest Dyson vacuum they tested, making it “ideal in a flat or for anyone who needs to clean when the kids are asleep”. Characterised by the brand’s distinctive sophisticated style, this vacuum is one to snap up pronto.

The Ordinary the hydrate & brighten set: Was £59.30, now £29, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Skincare fans, you don’t want to miss this deal. Reduced by 50 per cent, The Ordinary’s crowd-pleasing hydrate and brighten set is now just shy of £30. The bundle comprises five skincare saviours, from the cult squalane cleanser and the glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner to the fan favourite caffeine solution 5% + EGCG, the hyaluronic acid 2% + B5, and the natural moisturising factors + HA cream. “None of the products included are duds or filler formulas,” our tester said. “In fact, I found my skin appeared smooth, bright and glowy after application.” High praise indeed.

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £149, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s a £20 saving to be had on Apple’s third-generation AirPods at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. In our review, our tester said the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. The AirPods Pro are better sounding, thanks to active noise cancelling, but if that’s not a feature you need, this is a great deal on the basic pair that won’t stick around for long.

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream: Was £95, now £72.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Elemis )

The Elemis pro-collagen range counts the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Catherine Zeta-Jones among its fans. This cult cream is packed full of botanicals, including brightening mimosa tree extract and a type of firming freshwater algae called chlorella. It also features padina pavonica – a saltwater brown alga – as its key ingredient. Most importantly, it includes nourishing shea butter (a hero for dry skin); soothing rose extract; and hydrating, moisture-attracting glycerin. It’s an all-round skin saviour, particularly as the cold weather draws in. Right now, you can save 24 per cent on the formula, thanks to Amazon.

Lego wildflower bouquet set: Was £54.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Let your creativity blossom, with Lego’s colourful wildflower arrangement. Designed to stand tall in your home, the 939-piece build features 16 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties – such as lavender, Welsh poppies, gerbera daisies and lupins – that can be freely arranged and placed in a vase. It would make an ideal gift for any flower fan, regardless of their green finger potential. Plus, as the blooms are made using sustainably sourced sugarcane, they have less of an environmental impact, compared with other standard Lego sets.

