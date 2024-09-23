Sol de Janeiro’s latest scent is party season ready

The Sol de Janeiro perfume mists are the beauty products of the moment. Be it for teenagers or thirtysomethings, the quick spritz creations are the perfect way to freshen up without wasting your pricier eau de parfum.

The brand’s original scent – cheirosa 62 – transported shoppers to Brazil, with summer scents of jasmine and vanilla. Now, Sol’s eighth fragrance, 76, has arrived and it’s bringing cooler-weather suave, with notes of amber wood, freesia and blackcurrant. It promises to be wearable from dawn ’til dusk while providing a rounded yet deep scent.

With fierce competition from its seven siblings, we were hesitant to veer from our usual faves – in particular rio radiance 87 with its sandy undertones – and, honestly, the concept of an autumn-winter aroma from our go-to sunny-season brand was interesting, to say the least.

Could we be swayed? Keep scrolling for our full testing feedback and verdict.

How we tested

open image in gallery We spritzed generously to find out how the scent held up ( Lucy Smith )

Reviewing the fragrance over an eight-hour period, we applied the scent to our pulse points – wrists, chest and behind the ears/under the jaw – as well as spritzing generously all over. We paid attention to how the scent held up against its written olefactory profile; how long the aroma lasted on our skin, hair and clothes; and in which settings we felt it would be most suited. Here’s how we got on.