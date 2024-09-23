Sol de Janeiro’s latest scent is party season ready

Jump to content
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 23 September 2024 12:09 EDT
It’s one of the brand’s first fragrances with a cold-weather slant
It’s one of the brand’s first fragrances with a cold-weather slant (Sol de Janeiro/The Independent)

The Sol de Janeiro perfume mists are the beauty products of the moment. Be it for teenagers or thirtysomethings, the quick spritz creations are the perfect way to freshen up without wasting your pricier eau de parfum.

The brand’s original scent – cheirosa 62 – transported shoppers to Brazil, with summer scents of jasmine and vanilla. Now, Sol’s eighth fragrance, 76, has arrived and it’s bringing cooler-weather suave, with notes of amber wood, freesia and blackcurrant. It promises to be wearable from dawn ’til dusk while providing a rounded yet deep scent.

With fierce competition from its seven siblings, we were hesitant to veer from our usual faves – in particular rio radiance 87 with its sandy undertones – and, honestly, the concept of an autumn-winter aroma from our go-to sunny-season brand was interesting, to say the least.

Could we be swayed? Keep scrolling for our full testing feedback and verdict.

How we tested

We spritzed generously to find out how the scent held up
We spritzed generously to find out how the scent held up (Lucy Smith)

Reviewing the fragrance over an eight-hour period, we applied the scent to our pulse points – wrists, chest and behind the ears/under the jaw – as well as spritzing generously all over. We paid attention to how the scent held up against its written olefactory profile; how long the aroma lasted on our skin, hair and clothes; and in which settings we felt it would be most suited. Here’s how we got on.

Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 76 perfume mist

sol de janeiro cheirosa 76 review indybest
  • Size: 90ml
  • Fragrance notes: Blackcurrant, jasmine, freesia and amber wood
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable from day to night
    • Disperses in a nicely
  • Take note
    • Relatively expensive for a mist

From its night-sky-coloured packaging to its warm, amber scent, this is without a doubt the most autumn/winter fragrance of Sol de Janeiro’s existing library, and we’re mad about it. Filling the gap in the popular perfume mist market – if you don’t count Impuse and Charlie, that is (and, honestly, we don’t think we do) – this fragrance is equal parts indulgent and fresh with florals cutting through the sugary sweetness of the blackcurrants nicely.

We think the amber is the overarching aroma here and, in terms of potency, both our tester and those surrounding them agreed it seemed to have the strength of more premium perfumes. It felt as appropriate to wear in the autumn sun as it did when darkness drew in, and it’s the sort of scent we’d definitely pop in our bag for an evening out.

  1.  £24 from Asos.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 76

All in all, this is an exciting launch from the brand and one we think pairs with a party setting perfectly. With Christmas, New Year and, more imminently, Halloween get-togethers on the horizon, cheirosa 76 is the sort of scent you’ll want by your side, and it’s the ultimate addition to your work bag for those impromptu after-work drinks. Granted, it’s a tad on the pricey side, but this isn’t the sort of scent you’ll forget and leave by the wayside. In fact, you’re more likely to juice its contents in a matter of months. Would we repurchase? Definitely.

