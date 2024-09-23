Sol de Janeiro’s latest scent is party season ready

Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 76 perfume mist
- Size: 90ml
- Fragrance notes: Blackcurrant, jasmine, freesia and amber wood
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Wearable from day to night
- Disperses in a nicely
- Take note
- Relatively expensive for a mist
From its night-sky-coloured packaging to its warm, amber scent, this is without a doubt the most autumn/winter fragrance of Sol de Janeiro’s existing library, and we’re mad about it. Filling the gap in the popular perfume mist market – if you don’t count Impuse and Charlie, that is (and, honestly, we don’t think we do) – this fragrance is equal parts indulgent and fresh with florals cutting through the sugary sweetness of the blackcurrants nicely.
We think the amber is the overarching aroma here and, in terms of potency, both our tester and those surrounding them agreed it seemed to have the strength of more premium perfumes. It felt as appropriate to wear in the autumn sun as it did when darkness drew in, and it’s the sort of scent we’d definitely pop in our bag for an evening out.