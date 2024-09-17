With many of us leading busy lives and juggling work schedules and social events, the first tell-tale sign of tiredness can often be our undereye area. Whether you’ve been burning the candle at both ends, aren’t getting enough sleep, or are feeling a bit run down, dark circles and puffiness around the peepers may be something you notice.

While there are serums and eye creams to apply for such skin concerns on a long-term basis, adding refreshing eye masks and patches offers a soothing boost with speedy noticeable benefits. These masks and patches come in gel or soft mesh material form and are soaked with serum containing key ingredients to combat bags and wrinkles.

There are different components to look out for depending on your needs though. There’s hyaluronic acid which promotes hydration, while niacinamide, caffeine and vitamin C are brightening and anti-ageing heroes covering peptides and collagen. You might also be looking for retinol to help with fine lines.

They offer an instant hit of moisture to parched peepers, and as such, undereye patches can be a temporary boost on tired mornings, before a big night out or as part of your weekly skincare routine. These masks and patches are usually shaped like a comma to reach the undereye area, and they should stay in place while you get on with other tasks too.

With several options available to shop, we’ve been putting a few eye masks and patches through their paces to help you decide which are worth buying.

How we tested

We spent a few months testing different eye masks and incorporated them all into our weekly skincare routine. We looked at the ingredients included, as well as ease of application and noticeable benefits on dark circles, bags, and wrinkles. Keep reading for our full review of the best eye masks and patches.

open image in gallery We tested with ingredients, ease of application and skincare benefits in mind ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

The best under-eye masks for 2023 are: