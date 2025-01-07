15 best soy wax candles for a smoke-free burn

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
You won’t see any synthetic smokiness with these soy-based formulas
Buying candles is the ultimate luxury. They are a great interior addition and offer cosiness in all seasons. Just add a bubble bath, book, or glass of wine, and relax. Should you be looking for a natural, non-toxic formula, soy wax candles are sustainable and eco-friendly.
The wax originates from soybeans, so they are free from the potentially toxic chemicals found in paraffin. They also produce a slow, clean burn with none of the smokiness that can leave a lingering residue. But, we’d still recommend trimming your candle wick before first lighting it and in between uses, as this helps ensure an even burn and stops the flame from getting too high (which can cause tunnelling).
Another bonus is that these vegan wax candles last longer than paraffin-based ones, due to soy burning at a cooler temperature.
If you’re looking to add one (or many) to your collection, we’ve sampled a whole host – from relaxing scents to bougie holders, read on for the best non-toxic soy wax candles.
Our reviewer is a candle connoisseur who spent several months testing different soy wax products. They took notes on each candle’s scent, holder, size, and price. To make the cut, candles had to offer a clean smoke-free burn and appealing scent. Keep scrolling for our round-up of the best soy candles to suit all budgets and fragrance preferences.
This hand-poured candle is presented in a white glass holder and comes complete with a useful metal lid that prevents dust from gathering on the wax when not in use. When made, the creamy-coloured wax is poured into the holder twice with powdered seaweed from the Hebrides added in between each stage.
The scent when lit is a blend of rose geranium, red mandarin and patchouli essential oils and we enjoyed this floral, earthy, and fresh fragrance. The scent quickly filled the room and the brightening scent boost lasted long after we put the candle out, and it offered an even burn. Owing to its popularity, this candle is currently out of stock but you can sign up to be notified via email when it’s back.
In keeping with the UpCircle brand ethos, the wax contains chai spices which were left over from a chai syrup business and have been repurposed to create this candle’s scent. We noticed a sprinkling of the spices on the wax’s surface when opening the candle.
The aroma contains creamy, warming, and sweet notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg, which are immediately noticeable but not overpowering. This candle has an even burn and no smokiness, and the gentle scent lingers in the air afterwards, too.
A stylish scented candle from fragrance brand Le Labo, cypres 21 is presented in a minimalistic glass holder with a signature label. While this is a splurge buy, the 245g candle has a decent burn time of 60 hours, so it will last for ages. The spicy scent is fresh and rousing, and we picked up on the invigorating clove, pine and cypress, alongside sharp notes of juniper and rich patchouli straight away. We could tell that these scent layers come from the addition of potent fragrance oils, because they produce a powerful, uplifting aroma. The candle has a clean, slow burn, without its wax pooling too much either.
We’ll be washing out the holder once the candle’s finished and using it as a glass or for putting our make-up brushes in.
This soy wax candle is presented in a white ceramic holder, which will appeal to those who prefer a simplistic style with minimal branding. The candle looks a chic interiors accessory for that reason, too. The scent comprises vetivert, camomile and sandalwood, and together this essential oil blend offers a soothing fragrance which reminded us of winding down at a spa. The even burn created ensured there was no wax build-up at the side of the container, and we loved relaxing at the end of a busy day with this calming candle lit.
A soy candle presented in a simple glass holder with subtle branding, this is a luxe pick for a mid-range price. Its rich, multi-layered scent (which comprises of potent fragrance oils) contains nutmeg, tobacco, vanilla, clove, tonka and musk. These notes are obvious and detectable in a living space even when the candle isn’t lit, and our tester found that a big plus point. It has a whopping burn time of 60 hours, so the candle will see you through lots of cosy evenings too.
Presented in different coloured glass holders according to scent, Miller Harris’s range of soy candles includes varying fragrance picks. This santal scented candle has woody, spicy notes of pepper, amber, and moss. Our tester noted that the fragrance is revitalising and fiery, and this aroma works well for winding down as much as it does for filling a room with ambience. The amber-brown coloured holder is a muted, classic accessory for an office, living room, bedroom, or dining table.
What’s special about this candle is its stunning, coloured glass holder, which has a unique shape. Our tester loves the look of the candle on a shelf or mantelpiece, with its wavy ridges on the sides and base. The candle itself is made from coconut and soy wax, and it has an impressive 50 hour burn time. Its zesty, brightening scent combines several fragrance notes, including bergamot, blackcurrant, Sicilian orange, vetiver, amber and sandalwood.
This candle is a real treat to burn, with the scent filling our space and looking stunning, too. After we’ve used the candle up, our tester will be washing out the holder out and keeping it as an ornament.
This offering from ESPA is a hand-poured soy wax candle with botanical essential oils that comes presented in a branded white glass holder with an accompanying silver metal lid which acts as a handy cover to stop the candle from becoming dusty between uses. We tried the supersize 410g version, but it is also available in a smaller size (£27.75, Waitrose.com).
The scent itself comes from ESPA’s positivity range, and we detected sweet, citrus, and floral notes across ingredients including jasmine, rose geranium, bergamot, and orange. Our tester noted the burn to be impressively even, with no dips in its 100 per cent natural wax afterwards, just a smooth flat surface. Fragrance quickly filled our room, bringing a brightening, vibrant aroma, and we found the lid handy to stand this candle on while lit too.
Hand-poured into a clay pot designed by ceramist Faye Brown, this 220g candle comprises 100 per cent soya wax and two eco-cotton wicks. Our tester noticed the double wicks bring extra scent intensity to this citrus blend. We saw the flames light up its holder’s bronze shaded inside edge too, adding an extra ambience. Its burn is notably flat and even, not dipping at all. We picked up on sweet ylang ylang and floral geranium as well as relaxing lavender and softly floral mandarin. Although this is an investment, the clay pot is exquisitely detailed and will be an interior addition for years to come.
In keeping with UpCircle upcycling ingredients for every product, this hand poured candle has been made using repurposed coffee grounds and sustainably sourced soy wax. There are visible coffee particles in the candle for a unique textured finish and we liked the glass holder’s minimalist aesthetic. We saw a smoke-free flame and the holder sides were residue-free too as the wax melted down evenly with use.
The creamy scent is rich yet delicate, creating subtle whiffs of coffee without being overpowering. Plus, its 180ml size is usefully compact but still offers up to 35-hours of burn time, and our tester took this candle away for some added luxury on a weekend break.
This soya wax candle contains rose damascena, rose geranium, tuberose and vetivert essential oils and is packaged in a bright pink glass holder. All that’s featured on the outside is the Ilā logo, which would be perfect if you prefer a simple, colourful candle holder.
When burning, our tester saw a tall, slim flame burning calmly without creating smokiness. And the sweet scent is a heady floral combination, finished with fresh grassy vetivert notes. The fragrance quickly filled our living room, and we could also smell it when the wick wasn’t lit. There’s an expected 50-hour burn time, so this buy will last ages too.
Offering a total burn time of 40-hours, this 30cl natural soya wax candle is hand-poured in two stages with Hebridean seaweed sprinkled into each layer. Set in a white glass holder, there’s also a silver metal lid with sealant edges to secure in place between uses. While burning we noticed the hot wax melts in circular layers, showing those tiny hand-harvested seaweed particles. The fresh scent is gently warming and added a definite spa vibe to our living room, with the lavender, rose, geranium, juniper berry and lemongrass oil blend. Its clean flame doesn’t create any smokiness either. This candle is currently out of stock but you can sign up to be notified via email when it’s back.
The wick element of this soy wax candle is slightly different because it’s a wide flat piece of wood, which we found creates a soothing, subtle crackling sound. Coming complete with a wooden lid as a heat protective stand on surfaces, this keeps dust off the candle when not in use too. Our tester saw the candle burn without any wax dips and its glass holder stayed clean around the edges. Plus, the sweet almond scent is a gentle fragrance which carried throughout our living space while lit.
You can personalise this soy candle’s holder with a matching pink leather letter covering an entire side and we think this tailored touch would make a special gift.
This is a fragranced candle for those favouring a noticeable aroma, and we enjoyed the potent ambience it brought. The patchouli and ylang ylang scent blend served up a floral and musk mix, that quickly filled our tester’s living space. There’s around 40-hours burn time, and other scent picks are available in different coloured pots too.
This soy and rapeseed wax candle creates an instantly noticeable aroma, with rich, earthy notes of fig and cedarwood that are velvety smooth. We noted its flame is strong too, which helped the scent spread throughout our room.
The 220g candle’s glass holder is a shade somewhere between grey and purple, fitting well with our tester’s décor. We were pleased to see the burn time is over 55-hours, especially after soaking up so much scent from a few cosy evenings already.
Our best buy overall is Ishga for its even burn, essential oil-infused scent, and useful lid. Meanwhile, Le Labo offers a chic, minimalist candle with a powerful fragrance. Miller Harris’s santal scent is revitalising, or if you’re looking for a calming candle, we’d recommend Aromatherapy Associates.
