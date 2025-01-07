15 best soy wax candles for a smoke-free burn

Buying candles is the ultimate luxury. They are a great interior addition and offer cosiness in all seasons. Just add a bubble bath, book, or glass of wine, and relax. Should you be looking for a natural, non-toxic formula, soy wax candles are sustainable and eco-friendly.

The wax originates from soybeans, so they are free from the potentially toxic chemicals found in paraffin. They also produce a slow, clean burn with none of the smokiness that can leave a lingering residue. But, we’d still recommend trimming your candle wick before first lighting it and in between uses, as this helps ensure an even burn and stops the flame from getting too high (which can cause tunnelling).

Another bonus is that these vegan wax candles last longer than paraffin-based ones, due to soy burning at a cooler temperature.

If you’re looking to add one (or many) to your collection, we’ve sampled a whole host – from relaxing scents to bougie holders, read on for the best non-toxic soy wax candles.

How we tested

open image in gallery We spent months burning different soy wax candles ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

Our reviewer is a candle connoisseur who spent several months testing different soy wax products. They took notes on each candle’s scent, holder, size, and price. To make the cut, candles had to offer a clean smoke-free burn and appealing scent. Keep scrolling for our round-up of the best soy candles to suit all budgets and fragrance preferences.

The best non-toxic candles for 2024 are: