The perfect Christmas scented candle will fill your home with a festive scent, and light up the room – literally
Christmas scented candles are a hugely popular home scent, and a cosy alternative to diffusers, that can turn any room into your very own festive haven. Whether you are treating yourself, want to level up your Christmas Day tablescape with an eye-catching and glowy centrepiece, or are buying a gift for someone special, there are plenty of Christmas candles to shop.
Candles come in a variety of sizes, scents and formulations, from paraffin to soy wax candles, and there are different types of wicks, including cotton, linen, silk, wood, and synthetic fibres.
While there are countless candles, typically paraffin or soy wax candles are the most popular designs. Paraffin is said to provide a strong and long-lasting scent, while soy wax candles are preferred by those who are eco conscious and want a natural candle. A cotton wick is a popular choice, as well as linen, synthetic fibres are more budget-friendly, while silk is inevitably more luxurious and expensive.
In terms of festive fragrances, some of the most popular include log fire, fir tree, sweet cinnamon, and warming cloves. But why stick to one single scent when you can opt for a layered candle that combines a medley of your favourite festive accords?
From Jo Loves, The White Company and Acqua di Parma, to ESPA, Rituals and the iconic M&S candle, I have tested a wide range of Christmas candles worth investing in this year.
Over the past few weeks, I have been getting into the festive spirit by testing a variety of Christmas candles from high end and high street brands.
It is recommended to burn a candle for a minimum of two hours, and a maximum of four, which I adhered to. I assessed how evenly each candle burned, how strong the scent was and how long each scent lingered when lit and after it was blown out. I also considered how well the candles transported, which is crucial if you are buying a Christmas candle as a gift, and whether the candles came in their own container, or required an additional jar to avoid molten wax falling on a bare table.
Candles can of course be dangerous, they get hot and need to be handled with care, so it should always be placed on a heat-resistant surface or mat.
The White Company’s home scents have been a personal favourite of mine for years, from diffusers to room sprays and scented candles. I prefer fresh, clean, citrus or earthy scents, over sweet vanilla, or heady ouds, and The White Company’s fir tree botanical blends my preferred accords beautifully.
It offers a multi-dimensional scent as it blends evergreen forest fragrances, including pine, fir and fresh eucalyptus, to create a fresh, festive aroma that is long-lasting. This candle provides an even burn and self-extinguishes 15mm from the base for extra safety – an added bonus.
It not only smells divine and has one of the longest burn times, but it is the perfect Christmas centrepiece thanks to the botanical foliage within the candle. My only concern is it is a bare candle and does not come in a jar, but that is easily remedied.
I have come across numerous botanical scents, but not one that is olive leaf-infused – and this candle pleasantly surprised me. Combining olive leaf with the earthy fern accords, this has a light, crisp and fresh, earthy scent, reminiscent of someone fresh out of the shower.
The candle is housed in an olive-coloured vessel, and though it may not be the most festive design, the embossed fern decoration is a nod to the candle’s title and the winter season.
What’s more, both the one- and three-wick candles are super affordable at £8 and £15 respectively, which is ideal for those shopping for Christmas candles on a budget.
Penhaligon’s is an iconic and reputable fragrance brand, so I was eager to see what was in store this year, and it didn’t disappoint.
The festive folly Christmas candle delivers a multi-layered scent, which releases notes of earthy cedarwood, warm nutmeg, zesty orange and sweet patchouli. I would liken this aroma to warm oud and leather scents, though it is not too heavy or overpowering.
Penhaligon’s scents are known for being long-lasting, and that certainly applies to this candle, which fills the home with a warm festive fragrance even when it’s not been lit – and when it is alight it is a pungent aroma.
Providing an even burn and featuring an intricate illustration of a Christmas pudding and festive red and gold accents on the outer packaging, it’s a true delight.
Jo Loves is the second brainchild of fragrance mastermind and mogul Jo Malone. While pomelo is the brand’s signature scent (and also my go-to), the new festive collection is equally as impressive.
The miniature four-piece set includes salted caramel, which boasts notes of creamy vanilla and caramelised sugar, a mulled wine votive with sweet and zesty aromas, warm and fruity plum pudding, as well as earthy roasted chestnut. What I love about the miniature variations is they can be burned individually to maximise the longevity of the set, or all at once to create a layered scent.
There’s no denying the Jo Loves candles are some of the most long-lasting home scents I have ever tested, even these miniature candles hold their scent for hours after being lit.
Acqua di Parma has launched a very apt Christmas candle inspired by the festive pudding, and it is everything you expect from a panettone scent.
This candle boasts notes of sweet vanilla, syrupy caramelised sugar, and soft musk, a combination that is surprisingly not too overbearing – it even had guests questioning whether I had been baking all day. Instantly filling any space with its sweet festive aroma, even before it has been lit, it is ideal for those who want a long-lasting scented candle, though the fragrance softens as it burns so it is not overpowering.
While the design is simple, the molten honey-yellow hue and gold patterned flecks create an opulent aesthetic to match the festive season.
With santal 33, thé matcha 26 and another 13 in its roster, there are plenty of iconic scents from Le Labo, and there is a new fragrance to note – cyprès 21, which launched early October as part of the fragrance brand’s holiday collection.
This scent is fitting for Christmas as it boasts notes of fresh yet fragrant cypress tree resin, aromatic spices, such as star anise, cloves, and juniper, as well as patchouli, but it is not overpowering. Le Labo fragrances and home scents are famously long-lasting, and the same applies to the new candle, which also boasts a long burn time.
What I also love is this claims to be an “anecdote to burnout” due to the botanical scent profile, which is exactly what I need by the end of the year, and the manic Christmas period.
Considering this fragrance is part of the holiday line, I was expecting the packaging may have a nod to the Christmas season, but it stays true to its signature, minimalist industrial-inspired aesthetic with its signature label design.
Espa is a leading aromatherapy brand found in high-end hotel spas, and instantly transformed my home into a zen space too.
With numerous candles to shop from the label, I was torn between the winter spice classic candle, which blends zesty orange with cloves, cinnamon and ginger for a warm festive scent, and the restorative aromatherapy candle that is infused with subtle sweet orange, lavender and other botanical essential oils. But the latter piqued my interest as it is zesty, light and calming. It is a strong fragrance that carries far in the home, whether lit or not, and is the ideal scent to burn for those self-care days relaxing in a bubble bath watching The Holiday on a cold Winter’s evening.
This candle includes a lid so you can protect the candle from dust and embers collecting on the surface when not in use, but it can also double up as a placemat when it is burning to protect the surface.
My infatuation for Jo Loves fragrances and home scents is unmatched, and I have a particular soft spot for their layered candles, so news of the limited edition après ski club Christmas layered candle intrigued me. What I love about a layered candle is it achieves a multi-dimensional fragrance that is long-lasting, and ever-changing as it burns.
This creation is a blend of the festive votives Jo Loves has launched separately; the top note is a rich, syrupy salted caramel, warm and woody log fire accord at the core, and a base note of fresh snowflakes. Though the initial waft of salted caramel was too sweet for my liking, as the candle burned and blended with the middle and base notes the sweetness mellowed to reveal the fresh and earthy accords, which I preferred. Jo Loves scents carry well, and I’d go as far as to say this candle is one of the strongest I’ve tested, even when it wasn’t lit.
The outer packaging depicted a mountain landscape and skier, which is fitting for the après ski theme, instead of the synonymous red dot label.
M&S’s light-up candles have proved hugely popular in recent years, as the unique design is unlike other candles.
The winter spice-scented candle is a fresh and fruity pomegranate fragrance, instead of the typical aromatic accords I expected given the title. Owing to the faint scent, if you prefer a potent fragrance I would recommend another profile.
The LED lights are automatically activated when the candle is lit and stay on after the flame has blown out, which is a clever feature as it creates a cosy ambience even when the candle has been extinguished. However, avoid touching the jelly around the votive as it is greasy.
Yankee Candle’s large double-wick candle offers an impressive 90-hour burn time, and I am still making my way through it.
The big apple Christmas candle is bursting with sweet and fruity scents, reminiscent of mulled wine, toffee apples and decadent candied fruits. Some may find this fragrance a bit too sickly, if so, I recommend the subtly sweet and musky London Christmas tea as a lighter alternative.
Known for being long-lasting, strong and vibrant, they don’t need to be lit to fill a room, though when I lit the big apple Christmas candle the scent lingered for hours after it was blown out. A charming detail that impressed me was the hand-illustrated labels, and in this case followed a New York theme with the iconic yellow taxi, toffee apples, a snow-tipped Christmas tree and festive baubles.
There is no denying this Neom candle captures the scent of a blazing log fire burning on a snowy winter’s day. Infused with sandalwood, frankincense and nutmeg essential oils to create a warm, potent and long-lasting scent, this fragrance blend has been specifically chosen to help relax, and de-stress, which I am on board with.
At first, I found Neom’s candle quite heady, masculine, and overbearing, being reminiscent of leather, oud and smoked whiskey, which is unlike other lavender-infused and sleep-inducing candles I have tested from the brand. Though the scent softened when lit, releasing a warm and aromatic aroma, I would say it needs an acquired nose to appreciate the heady accords.
Spa Ceylon’s frankincense kay lime scented candle may not be the fragrance blend you first think of when shopping for a Christmas candle, but this ingredient is a subtle nod to the festive season and religious tales.
The blend of frankincense, sandalwood and tangerine creates a strong, fresh, clean yet relaxing fragrance, almost like a decadent version of Davidoff’s cool water, which is not too heady, or overbearing. Spa Ceylon uses natural ingredients, including vegetable wax and pure essential oils to create a vegan, cruelty-free and long-lasting scent that instantly fills any space, whether it has been lit or not.
The packaging may not be the most festive, but the intricate illustrations are easy on the eye so you can proudly display it on the mantelpiece long after Christmas.
This Christmas candle is richly scented – the notes of burnt orange and winter spices transported me back to making Christingles at primary school. The pungent warm and zesty fragrance was instantly noticeable – and that was before I lit the candle. Though strong at first, when this candle was lit those potent accords mellowed into a more balanced and long-lasting fragrance.
This candle has been hand-poured with mineral wax, and features a cotton wick, to ensure an even burn. While it is smaller than other Christmas candles, it promises a long burn time of up to 40 hours to match larger candles. I have been testing this candle for a few hours daily, but the jury is out on this time scale.
Many people wonder what the difference is between paraffin and soy wax. Soy and beeswax are natural wax options, which are popular choices for eco-conscious and sustainable shoppers. However, paraffin wax, which is arguably the most traditional wax formula, is the preferred option for those who want a strong fragrance to fill their nostrils and home.
Whittling down the best Christmas candle to one sole favourite is difficult because fragrances are subjective, and every individual has a preferred scent profile. Personally, I opt for fresh accords, such as cotton, zesty citrus fruits, earthy fir, or relaxing lavender notes instead of sweet caramel, vanilla, heady clove, leather or oud accords. Having said that, a layered candle that blends all of the festive scents together I am also fond of.
For affordability, Dunelm, Yankee Candle and M&S get my vote of confidence, while the Penhaligon’s festive folly scented candle is ideal for those looking for something luxurious. However, if I had to choose just one Christmas candle, it would be The White Company’s fir tree botanical candle for its strong, long-lasting, multidimensional scent, long burn time, affordability, and the fact it doubles up as a creative centrepiece too.
