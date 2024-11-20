9 best hot water bottles for keeping you warm during cold winter nights

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Stay snug and ease aches and pains, with these top-rated hot water bottles
Baby, it’s cold outside but the best hot water bottles offer a relatively cheap and effective way to stay snug this winter. Though perhaps not the sexiest of items, hot water bottles are unsung heroes – as well as keeping you toasty warm, they’re fantastic for soothing aches and pains.
Although they are by no means a modern-day invention, they have been kept up to date. As well as traditional hot water bottles, there are now also pouches you can pop in the microwave and rechargeable ones that start working at the click of a button. You can even get some that release essential oils, to help you relax.
Whichever style you choose, a hot water bottle makes for a practical and thoughtful gift that will certainly come in handy during winter.
Don’t forget to indulge in a bit of self-care, either – we advocate donning your favourite pyjamas, grabbing a toasty hot water bottle and sinking into bed with a good book.
While there are some other ways to keep yourself warm, without switching on the central heating – electric blankets and electric heaters, for example – a hot water bottle is still a simple and useful bit of kit. Here are the ones that left us aglow.
As chronically cold testers, we were perfectly positioned to put numerous hot water bottles through their paces. Testing took place as temperatures across the country went from jacket weather to chattering-teeth cold. We wanted hot water bottles that were easy to use – caps that didn’t get jammed, covers that were easy to remove – and ones that were comfy to cuddle. Extra points were given to bottles that were good value or had extra features that served a purpose.
Zoe Phillimore is a freelance journalist and editor who has been a regular contributor to IndyBest since 2021. She is an expert at testing a range of household products, including hot water bottles, for buying guides and standalone reviews. Zoe is chronically cold and has been on a quest to find a hot water bottle that is warm, nice to cuddle and doesn’t go cold in an instant since childhood. So you could say she’s been searching for around 40 years. But for the purposes of this piece, she narrowed it down to a few months of testing.
Why should kids have all the cuddly hot water bottles? This teddy-style option is sophisticated but still super snuggly, thanks to the soft cover, which is made from cotton as well as recycled plastic bottles and recycled polyester – a real tick if you’re looking to be more eco conscious with your choices. Much to our surprise, this bottle didn’t have a plastic-y smell that other hot water bottles do. As for the heat it let off, we found it kept us snug and warm for ages. A great all-rounder.
The guineas on this hot water bottle made us smile so much. The fun embroidered design feels pretty premium for a hot water bottle that costs just £5. The boucle-style fabric is kind of thin, though, so, you need to be careful not to burn yourself. The bottle is easy enough to fill – there’s a Velcro opening in the back of the cover. We think this is the perfect low-cost gift that will bring lots of joy and warmth to whoever receives it.
Two cosy thumbs up for this hot water bottle. The vibrant, animal-print design is fun, and the faux fur cover is soft and strokable. We found the hot water bottle easy to fill, too – there’s a Velcro opening at the back of the cover, and the bottle has a twist-on cap. It’s the perfect size for snuggling up with on the sofa. A nice touch is that the back is fleece rather than faux fur, which meant the heat escaped more easily onto us – it lasted a good three hours during testing.
Our safety-conscious co-tester liked the idea of this rechargeable electric design. There is no water involved – you charge a battery, connect it to the bottle and slide the battery pack inside. Then you can switch on the bottle. This means there’s no chance of leaks or spills, and, assuming you keep it charged, it’s ready to go when you need it, without having to wait for the kettle to boil. However, we did find it didn’t get super warm – when we had stomach cramps, it just didn’t quite cut the mustard. However, if you’re more moderate in your heat needs, this is a great practical option.
When we received this sloth from Warmies, we were tempted to not pass it on to our mini tester – it’s so soft and cuddly, we wanted it for ourselves. But pass it on we did, and it was a huge hit. Warmies does a vast range of these warm-up cuddly toys. You stick them in the microwave and nuke them for 30 seconds, so they come out warm and snug. They are also infused with a lavender scent for a multi-sensory experience. Our tester loved taking this sweet sloth to bed each night. In fact, it’s been such a success in our house, we’ve started gifting this design to friends’ kids, too.
Holy fluff balls, this hot water bottle is soft. That’s just as well, as it’s designed to sit around your neck, to soothe aches and pains. We found it very easy to fill, and we loved cosying down on the sofa with it. Although we found it comfortable to use and it helped soothe our aching shoulders after a day of slouching over the keyboard, the water does add some weight to the product and you have to fill it quite a bit to get it warm all around your neck.
This sausage-shaped option was great for sliding under the duvet, about 20 minutes before bedtime, to heat up the whole bed for us. We also used it under a blanket on the sofa, as it warmed our legs nicely. We could also wrap it around our stomach when we had cramps – in this case, we found this shape worked better than a standard water bottle. The cover is made from breathable bamboo and cotton, and the bottle from natural rubber. When you buy a hot water bottle from Cosypanda, the company makes a donation to support red pandas in the wild – which is bound to make you feel extra warm and fuzzy inside.
If you suffer from freezing-cold hands, this rechargeable hot water bottle might be just the ticket. Plug it in to charge it up, then take it with you on the go – or just use it at home. It would be particularly great if you’re standing around at football matches or taking the dog for a long walk. With water sealed inside, it is quite heavy, so, it’s not ideal if you don’t want to be weighed down. The charge lasts about five hours after 15 minutes of being plugged in, which is quite impressive.
If you already have a hot water bottle but want a new or spare cover, this design from Toast is gorgeous. The pure cotton cover is hand-quilted and feels very premium. It’s also the perfect thickness if you like to feel some proper heat. It’s fairly standard in size, too, so, it should fit most hot water bottles.
Although a bit more expensive, we think the Cosypanda 2l bottle is the perfect traditional hot water bottle. It’s snuggly, practical and made using recycled materials. The fact the cover is breathable is a big tick for us, too. If you’re buying for kids, the Warmies sloth is beyond adorable and will make little ones feel snug and secure.
