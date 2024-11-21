Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas is less than six weeks away, and as the big day draws closer, shopping trolleys are filling up with advent calendars, mulled wine and fancy biscuits. But nothing quite says Christmas like the seasonal treats at Marks & Spencer, and we’ve got our eyes on something extra special this year. The new mince pie liqueur has bottled up the flavours of Christmas and is just as joyful as the beloved Christmas ad.

In recent years, M&S’s seasonal light-up gins and flavoured liqueurs have become somewhat of a festive staple. Last year, there were marmalade gin, berry vodka and stollen rum-flavoured liqueurs, all three flying off the shelves in the countdown to the big day.

Because Christmas really is a time for magic, M&S’s mince pie liqueur comes in a touch-sensitive light-up bottle. Owing to the previous popularity, we really do think this one will be a hit, so keep reading for how you can get your hands on it before it sells out.

M&S mince pie liqueur: £20, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The humble mince pie has come a long way over the last few years. Flavours range from Jamaican rum options to almond mince pie bites and indulgent options stuffed with brandy cream.

Honouring the traditional flavours of the festive favourite, M&S has packed this liqueur full of rich, aromatic spices and flavours of lemon peel and bitter orange. Best served over ice, this is surely the ultimate festive tipple.

To really knock your socks off though, it comes packaged in a wonderfully festive light-up glass bottle. Now available at Ocado – run, don’t walk if you want to enjoy this festive tipple over the Christmas period.

