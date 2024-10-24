The best silk bedding for a hint of luxury come bedtime

Silk bedding is the ultimate upgrade if you’re looking to bring a bit of luxury into your bedroom. With its soft, supple feel and natural shine, it’s a big step up from your regular cotton or polyester sheets. Silk isn’t just about looking fancy, though – it comes with real benefits that can improve your sleep, not to mention your skin and hair. Because of its smooth texture, the best silk bedding can help reduce frizz and prevent wrinkles – it’s little wonder a silk pillowcase is a must for the beauty-obsessed.

One of the best things about silk is how it regulates temperature. It keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, meaning you stay comfortable all night. Plus, it’s naturally hypoallergenic, which makes it a great option for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

When choosing silk bedding, it’s best to opt for mulberry silk, as it is known for being the highest quality. It’s stronger and softer than other types of silk, and, with the right care, it will last for years. A key thing to look out for is the momme weight, which measures the thickness and quality of the silk. A weight between 19 and 25 momme is perfect for bedding that’s both durable and luxuriously soft.

A word of warning: silk bedding does not come cheap – single pillowcases typically start around the £40 mark, and double duvet covers often cost upwards of £300. To soften the blow, most brands allow you to buy separate pieces, rather than full sets, giving you both versatility and the ability to build up your perfect bedding set over time.

Whether it’s a simple silk pillowcase, a full bedding set or a luxurious bedspread, switching to silk makes bedtime a thing to look forward to. It’s a little act of self-care you won’t regret.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer couldn’t wait to hit the hay while testing the best silk bedding ( Ali Howard/The Independent )

To find the best silk bedding, we spent several nights sleeping on (and under) a range of products, from duvet covers and pillowcases to bedspreads and more. We looked at everything from texture and comfort to durability and overall sleep quality. We put our silk bedding through the wash, to see how well it held up, as silk can be delicate. We also considered how the bedding felt during different weather conditions, paying attention to its breathability and temperature-regulating abilities. We tested for beauty benefits, too, noting if there was any difference in our hair and skin after a few nights of use. Keep scrolling to find out which items impressed us the most.

The best silk bedding for 2024: