The best silk bedding for a hint of luxury come bedtime

Silk bedding is the ultimate upgrade if you’re looking to bring a bit of luxury into your bedroom. With its soft, supple feel and natural shine, it’s a big step up from your regular cotton or polyester sheets. Silk isn’t just about looking fancy, though – it comes with real benefits that can improve your sleep, not to mention your skin and hair. Because of its smooth texture, the best silk bedding can help reduce frizz and prevent wrinkles – it’s little wonder a silk pillowcase is a must for the beauty-obsessed.
One of the best things about silk is how it regulates temperature. It keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, meaning you stay comfortable all night. Plus, it’s naturally hypoallergenic, which makes it a great option for those with sensitive skin or allergies.
When choosing silk bedding, it’s best to opt for mulberry silk, as it is known for being the highest quality. It’s stronger and softer than other types of silk, and, with the right care, it will last for years. A key thing to look out for is the momme weight, which measures the thickness and quality of the silk. A weight between 19 and 25 momme is perfect for bedding that’s both durable and luxuriously soft.
A word of warning: silk bedding does not come cheap – single pillowcases typically start around the £40 mark, and double duvet covers often cost upwards of £300. To soften the blow, most brands allow you to buy separate pieces, rather than full sets, giving you both versatility and the ability to build up your perfect bedding set over time.
Whether it’s a simple silk pillowcase, a full bedding set or a luxurious bedspread, switching to silk makes bedtime a thing to look forward to. It’s a little act of self-care you won’t regret.
How we tested
To find the best silk bedding, we spent several nights sleeping on (and under) a range of products, from duvet covers and pillowcases to bedspreads and more. We looked at everything from texture and comfort to durability and overall sleep quality. We put our silk bedding through the wash, to see how well it held up, as silk can be delicate. We also considered how the bedding felt during different weather conditions, paying attention to its breathability and temperature-regulating abilities. We tested for beauty benefits, too, noting if there was any difference in our hair and skin after a few nights of use. Keep scrolling to find out which items impressed us the most.
Jasmine Silk 3-piece silk duvet cover set
- Best: Overall
- Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
- Colourways: Ivory, taupe, pink, blue, duck egg, navy, black, mocha, grey
- Why we love it
- Superior supple feel
- Soft, romantic colourway
- Features smart Oxford pillowcases
You know you’re getting top quality from a brand when its raison d’être is luxury silk. This soft and romantic three-piece set comprises a duvet cover and pair of Oxford pillowcases, complete with luxe boutique hotel-style borders. The bedding is crafted from 19 momme grade 6A (read: highest quality) mulberry silk, and it feels luxuriously soft and supple to sink into, while the attention to detail in the stitching and overall finish is faultless – as delicate as it is, it washes impressively well. The bedding also proves reliably lightweight and breathable, while also being warm and cosy. A matching sheet, whether flat or fitted, can be bought separately, or as part of a four- or even six-piece set, allowing for flexibility as you build up your silk bedding collection. There’s even a choice of pyjamas and undies on offer, if you want to fully embrace this opulent material. Though it comes with a premium price tag, this set is undeniably a solid investment.
Scooms mulberry silk pillowcase
- Best: Budget buy
- Sizes: Standard, king
- Colourways: Ivory, black
- Why we love it
- Incredibly soft
- Great for skin and hair
- Next-day delivery available
This silk pillowcase is the epitome of understated luxury. The envelope-style closure ensures a sleek, seamless finish, without the fuss of zips. Crafted from 100 per cent mulberry silk with a 22 momme rating, it provides not only a soft, sumptuous feel but a host of beauty benefits: after trialling this one for a few nights, we noticed a welcome lack of frizz in our locks and a definite improvement in our skin. Available in classic ivory or jet black, it is sleek and modern in design. This is a brand we know and love for its top-quality bedding, and, true to type, the pillowcase maintained its luxe sheen and supple feel wash after wash. Add a mulberry silk eye mask (£25, Scooms.com), for the full luxury sleep experience.
Soak & Sleep pure mulberry silk duvet cover
- Best: Ivory silk bedding set
- Sizes: Double, king, super king
- Colourways: Silver, ivory, champagne, pink, duck egg
- Why we love it
- Warm colourway
- Boasts a piping finish for structure
- Concealed zippers
- Take note
- No single size available
Complete with its matching fitted sheet and housewife pillowcases, this pure silk duvet cover is a dreamy addition to any bedroom. Its luxurious feel immediately stands out, with a soft sheen that catches the light beautifully. We found its subtle ivory colourway brought a warm and cosy neutral to our sleep space, unlike the brightness (and sometimes harshness) of pure white bedding. What really impresses are the thoughtful finishing touches – the piping adds an elegant frame, while the concealed zipper is seamless, ensuring the cover’s clean-lined aesthetic isn’t compromised. You’ll find the same attention to detail in the pillowcases, too. Beyond aesthetics, the silk feels wonderfully cooling against the skin, and you can practically feel its beauty benefits the moment you dive in. It’s a splurge but worth it.
Dorma 100 per cent silk duvet cover, silver
- Best: Metallic-coloured silk bedding
- Sizes: Double, king, super king
- Colourways: Ivory, silver
- Why we love it
- Contemporary colour
- Supremely soft
- Relatively low maintenance
- Take note
- Pillowcases are sold individually, not in a pair
This duvet cover proved a luxe addition to our boudoir. With its subtle metallic sheen (matching pillowcases sold separately), it brings a fresh, chic and modern vibe. The silk feels amazingly soft and is demonstrably crafted to last a lifetime. The bedding is also surprisingly easy to care for. You can pop it in the machine on a gentle wash, use a cool iron, and even tumble dry on a low heat. (This made us nervous to try but the bedding emerged even softer and more supple). We found it stays looking fresh and shiny with every wash. The hidden zips are a clever touch, too, keeping everything neat and secure while adding to the sleek, fuss-free design, which is especially handy, given pure silk’s slippery make-up.
Chenevard damson and magenta quilt
- Best: Reversible bedspread
- Sizes: Standard, large, extra large
- Colourways: Damson and magenta, chalk and graphite, silver and slate, espresso and birch, pebble and duck egg, eau de nil and celadon, sky and cloud, blossom and peach
- Why we love it
- Two-in-one reversible design
- Luxurious feel
- Lightweight yet cosy
This luxury bedspread combines style and practicality. Beautifully handcrafted from 100 per cent silk, and with a cosy polyester filling, it feels light but still offers a good level of warmth. The reversible design means you can switch between a rich damson shade and a brighter magenta, depending on your mood, but with both sides adding a regal pop of colour to your bedroom. The quilt’s subtle stitched detailing gives the silk a bit of texture, without being overly fussy. It’s perfect for layering, offering a cosy yet stylish addition to your bedding, whether you’re after a more dramatic look or something a bit softer. We love the matching pillowcases (£62.30, Designersguild.com) with their artisanal hand ties, too.
Fine Bedding Company boutique silk duvet, double
- Best: Silk-infused duvet
- Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
- Colourways: White
- Why we love it
- Breathable
- Comes in a choice of three tog weights
- Machine washable up to 60C
When we think of silk bedding, we naturally think of shiny sheets, duvet covers and pillowcases. But we’d be missing a trick if we didn’t consider silk-infused duvets and pillows, too. The Fine Bedding Company’s offering brings natural breathability to the bedroom, keeping you comfortably cool in the summer months and toasty warm in the winter. This duvet comes in a choice of summer, spring/autumn, and winter configurations, in fact. Lightweight and soft, the duvet’s hybrid make-up of silk and synthetic fibres makes it practical for everyday use, with none of the high-maintenance that pure silk typically requires. Its smooth cover and piped edges give it a polished hotel-quality finish, and you can complete the set with matching silk pillows (£38, Finebedding.co.uk), offering the same levels of comfort and breathability in a supportive medium/firm feel. This is a well-thought-out collection for effortless comfort year-round.
Gingerlily mulberry silk duvet cover, double
- Best: Luxury silk bedding set
- Sizes: Double, king, super king
- Colourways: White, ivory, vintage pink
- Why we love it
- Exquisitely crafted
- Incredibly soft and supple
- Pieces can be bought separately
While you’ll need deep pockets for this luxury pick, Gingerlily’s silk bedding offering is available to buy in separate pieces, so, why not start with the pillowcases (from £105, frenchbedroom.co.uk) and build up your collection? Exquisitely crafted from the finest mulberry silk, the bedding feels smooth and cool, with a natural, subtle sheen that’s elegant but not overly glossy. The ivory shade is soft and timeless, easily blending with most bedroom palettes. The detailing is spot on, too – stitching is precise, while the fabric drapes beautifully over the bed. The Oxford pillowcases feature a discreet envelope closure, keeping things neat, without the bulk or fiddliness of zips or buttons. With luxury bedding, you get what you pay for, and this is one beautifully crafted set.
MayfairSilk cherry blossom pure silk pillowcase
- Best: Decorative silk pillowcase
- Sizes: Standard, super king
- Colourways: 20
- Why we love it
- High quality
- Pretty pattern
- Works wonders for skin and hair
- Comes with a 30-day sleep guarantee
This standalone silk pillowcase from MayfairSilk is an unapologetically indulgent treat for skin and hair – and sleep. Crafted from 25 momme silk, it feels incredibly soft and has a luxe, weighty quality to it. The cherry blossom print is delicate yet eye-catching, offering a subtle splash of colour to your bedding. The hidden zipper is a lovely touch, ensuring a smooth, fuss-free fit around the pillow. What’s most striking is how cool it feels against your skin, giving a comfortable night’s sleep – and a healthy glow when you wake up, without the sleep lines you often get from cotton pillowcases. It’s a little piece of luxury that undeniably elevates your sleep setup, and your beauty game. If the cherry blossom design isn’t for you, there are other patterns and colourways available, too.
Cocoonzzz silk pillowcase
- Best: Silk pillowcase for skin and hair
- Sizes: Standard
- Colourways: Ivory, dash, platinum, pink, leopard pink, marble grey
- Why we love it
- Contemporary pattern
- Soft and supple
- Next-day delivery available
- Take note
- With a 16 momme rating, this one’s not quite as luxe as others
A simple yet effective upgrade for your bedtime routine, this is a great investment if you’re after a single silk pillowcase to work on your hair and skin as you slumber. Made from 100 per cent mulberry silk, the fabric feels incredibly soft and smooth against our skin, ideal for reducing friction. The natural sheen of the silk gives it a luxurious look, without being too flashy. It features an envelope closure, which keeps the pillow neatly tucked inside, while maintaining a streamlined appearance. What we love most about this one, though, is the choice of colourways, including animal and marble prints – it’s a beauty companion with personality.
Lilysilk 19 momme seamless silk duvet cover
- Best: For personalisation
- Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
- Colourways: Navy, pink, black, white, silver/grey, lavender, golden, taupe
- Why we love it
- Well priced
- Monogramming available
Silk bedding isn’t the most affordable but Lilysilk’s offering will save you a few quid: housewife pillowcases start at £39. If you have particularly deep pockets, the brand has higher quality 22 and 25 momme covers on offer, too, but you can expect prices to rise sharply. That said, we found the 19 momme bedding a dream to dive into. Notable design details include a hidden zip closure and neat little corner ties. Scoring points on versatility, this bedding comes in a wide range of light and dark shades, from black and dark teal to lavender and natural white – all of which are supremely glossy. For a personal touch, you can add monogramming for an extra £9.
Jasmine Silk taupe silk bedspread, double
- Best: Silk bedspread
- Sizes: Double, king/super king
- Colourways: Taupe, grey, ivory
- Why we love it
- Drapes beautifully
- Lightweight feel
A silk bedspread is the height of luxury, and we loved this dreamy number in the taupe shade. Unlike some heavy velvet bed covers, this one’s ideal for year-round boudoir glamour, thanks to its relatively slim profile and lightweight feel. It’s made from a high-quality mulberry silk, backed with a soft 400 thread count cotton and boasts an attractive texture with its repeat stitching detail, which emphasises the natural sheen of the material. In a perfectly square 240cm x 240cm, the bedspread drapes beautifully and allows for a neat hotel-style pillow tuck at the top.
Belledorm 100 per cent mulberry silk duvet cover and two pillowcases, double
- Best: For comfort
- Sizes: Double, king, super king
- Colourways: Ivory
- Why we love it
- Well-crafted
- Feels heavenly on the skin
This luxurious bedding set is an instant classic in the bedroom, with its lustrous sheen that catches the light beautifully. Well-crafted from 100 per cent mulberry silk, the bedding feels heavenly on the skin and we found its temperature-regulating claims to prove true. Indeed, the duvet cover, fitted sheet and pillowcases kept us toasty warm without ever feeling overheated. The brand states the bedding can absorb up to 30 per cent of its weight in moisture, and we found it never felt damp.
Liv Lindley silver grey sleep set
- Best: For gifting
- Sizes: Pillowcase: 50cm x 75cm. Eye mask: 20cm x 8.5cm
- Colourways: Champagne, pink, pearl white, silver
- Why we love it
- Eco-friendly packaging
- Super luxurious
Proving you don’t have to fork out hundreds to enjoy some of the benefits of silk bedding, Liv Lindley’s nifty sleep set, which comprises a pillowcase and eye mask, is just the ticket. The housewife pillowcase and elasticated mask are fashioned from a super luxurious 22 momme mulberry silk and combine to give your hair, neck and face a treat as you sleep. It’s worth noting the eye mask is filled with silk, too, making it super supple, while the pillowcase is equally soft and fluid, and perfectly well-crafted. Add to that beautiful (and eco-friendly) packaging, and this one makes for a great gift for anyone who loves a night-time pamper, including you.
The verdict: Silk bedding
Jasmine Silk’s pink three-piece duvet cover set came out on top, thanks to its superior softness and luxurious feel. Its breathable, lightweight quality makes it perfect for year-round comfort. If you’re after a warm, neutral option, Soak & Sleep’s pure mulberry silk duvet cover offers a soft ivory colourway with a quality finish – we loved the piping for a bit of structure, and the cleverly concealed zippers. We also loved the addition of silk in Fine Bedding Company’s boutique silk duvet, while Scooms’s individual silk pillowcase was a standout for its top quality and palpable beauty benefits.
