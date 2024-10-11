A four-poster bed screams luxury and creates a sanctuary-like bedroom setup. This is an unapologetically excessive piece of furniture, which, by its very nature, is a whimsical and romantic affair.

If you have fairy-tale-like dreams for your bedroom, tread carefully in your glass slippers, because bringing in a canopy frame is the quickest way to overwhelm a space. Think carefully about whether you have the available square footage to accommodate such an imposing bed frame. If you do, your stately four-poster will elevate your bedroom in an instant, creating a positively regal focal point.

When it comes to trends, traditional four-posters have evolved. Now, there’s a wealth of new contemporary designs on offer, from wooden beds with sharp geometry to those with industrial styling in powder-coated steel or even brushed brass, for a touch of luxury. Some even have nifty integrated storage.

Whichever style and material you choose, you can always up the romance with the addition of floaty voiles or twinkling fairy lights hung overhead.

With such a large piece of furniture coming through the door, you’ll need to roll up your sleeves and be prepared for some self-assembly – but, thanks to the general cubic shape of these beds, the construction is largely self-explanatory, albeit the labour is typically a two-person job.

How we tested

We put top four-posters to the test, weighing up quality of craftsmanship against affordability, while looking for that all-important wow factor. We measured ease of assembly and considered how different designs would suit different spaces and ceiling heights. Keep scrolling to find out which designs impressed us the most.

The best four-poster beds for 2024 are: