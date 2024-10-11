Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Drift off to the land of Nod in one of these dreamy statement pieces
A four-poster bed screams luxury and creates a sanctuary-like bedroom setup. This is an unapologetically excessive piece of furniture, which, by its very nature, is a whimsical and romantic affair.
If you have fairy-tale-like dreams for your bedroom, tread carefully in your glass slippers, because bringing in a canopy frame is the quickest way to overwhelm a space. Think carefully about whether you have the available square footage to accommodate such an imposing bed frame. If you do, your stately four-poster will elevate your bedroom in an instant, creating a positively regal focal point.
When it comes to trends, traditional four-posters have evolved. Now, there’s a wealth of new contemporary designs on offer, from wooden beds with sharp geometry to those with industrial styling in powder-coated steel or even brushed brass, for a touch of luxury. Some even have nifty integrated storage.
Whichever style and material you choose, you can always up the romance with the addition of floaty voiles or twinkling fairy lights hung overhead.
With such a large piece of furniture coming through the door, you’ll need to roll up your sleeves and be prepared for some self-assembly – but, thanks to the general cubic shape of these beds, the construction is largely self-explanatory, albeit the labour is typically a two-person job.
We put top four-posters to the test, weighing up quality of craftsmanship against affordability, while looking for that all-important wow factor. We measured ease of assembly and considered how different designs would suit different spaces and ceiling heights. Keep scrolling to find out which designs impressed us the most.
We’re not all blessed with the proportions of a grand period property, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get in on the grandeur of a four-poster. This low-lying bed frame essentially forgoes the legs and any under bed space to achieve its striking height. Without legs, the bed is pleasingly cubic, which gives it a cool, contemporary feel – not to mention a laidback aesthetic.
Really impressive, though, is the brand’s choice of 17 frame sizes – from small single up to super Caesar, and including some EU dimensions – meaning you can choose a frame that’s just right for your space. Chunky and sturdy in feel, the bed comes in solid pine or hardwood, is available in a comprehensive range of finishes, from the rich and warm coffee bean to the chic and fashion-forward black, and even has options for accessories such as drapes and floating shelves – it’s practically bespoke.
At less than £500, our most affordable pick is this contemporary noir number from Habitat. The Blissford boasts a sturdy wooden frame, which is painted in jet black, bringing glamour and dark drama to the bedroom. Despite its purse-friendly price tag, this one feels sufficiently robust, thanks to its strong make-up and impressive joints. You won’t find any wobbles here. The classic four-poster bed is pleasingly simple in design and features an integrated headboard in the same material, as well as subtly tapered legs. Contemporary grandeur on a budget.
You wouldn’t usually associate mid-century modern design with a four-poster bed but Heal’s has pulled it off perfectly with this lofty frame in dark wood. The handiwork of industrial designer Tim Rundle, the bed is crafted from a rich and warm solid walnut (a staple of Sixties furniture) and features subtly curved joints and beautifully smooth and rounded posts. Its integrated headboard, upholstered in a smart grey cotton/linen blend, complements the mid-century stylings, while the frame itself is elegantly elevated off the ground, giving the illusion of extra floor space. Of course, this one’s all about the barely there joinery, making it a feat of craftsmanship.
If your property features magnificent high ceilings, why not flaunt them? This architecturally styled four-poster bed plays on its impressive height even further with sloping rafters at the top. What we love most about the Hester is its mix of contemporary design and its undeniable romanticism: you can sleep under the eaves of this house-like frame and dress it up with drapes to soften the silhouette.
While it’s a striking aesthetic feature, the ‘roof’ is also there to keep the piece nice and sturdy, with added support. For those who appreciate the beauty of natural wood, this handmade oak frame features natural swirling grain, which awards it even more homely warmth, while its tall comfy headboard, upholstered in natural linen, offers a touch of luxury.
If you ever find yourself envious of your kid’s bunk bed, complete with integrated storage spaces and nifty shelving, this rather more grown-up affair will appeal. Contemporary and unapologetically chunky in design, the bed features a wealth of storage nooks on all four sides, ideal for housing books, trickets and boxes of bits and bobs.
Here, the ladders aren’t for climbing up, rather, they’re designed for hanging trailing house plants, lighting, or whatever your imagination allows, and that’s the beauty of it. There’s even the option of a raised mattress mechanism for additional storage space in the centre of the piece. Crafted from durable laminated board, and finished in smooth white, it feels fresh and modern, too.
For a truly palatial boudoir, a Louis XVI-style four-poster bed is an obvious choice but this gilded number from And So To Bed is equally grand, with its clean, contemporary lines. Available in king and super king sizes, the Hoxton is fashioned from luxurious brushed brass and boasts hidden fittings, so as not to interrupt the smooth silhouette of the canopy frame.
This one’s all about the imposing headboard, which is made up of three large rectangular panels and comes in a choice of sumptuous fabrics. Of course, this matches the panelling of the bed itself, which brings the luxurious look together. One for homemakers with deep pockets, the bed isn’t cheap, but it promises to be a future heirloom.
Raft is a brand synonymous with top-quality, handcrafted wooden furniture, and the Milbrook four-poster bed is entirely to type. Imposing and chunky in design, the frame certainly demands some space but it brings a wonderfully rustic feel to the bedroom, thanks to its beautiful dark stained teak – complete with all the naturally occurring swirls, grains and knots.
Scoring points on sustainability, the wood is responsibly sourced, too, enabling us to sleep soundly knowing we’re doing our bit for the planet. Best of all is its timeless quality. You wouldn’t be able to date this handsome bed frame, thanks to its fuss-free design that simply celebrates exceptional woodwork and craftsmanship.
While it may be a practical solution for bedrooms with lower ceilings, we loved the way the Get Laid Beds low four-poster wooden bed frame looked in our sleep space. It offered a cool, laidback vibe, and it made rolling out of bed in the morning so easy. Its cubic wooden frame is solid and chunky and offers an immediate wow factor.
We also loved Oka’s Hester for its impressive architectural shaping and its mix of rustic wood and natural linen: a furniture piece with immediate calming properties. If you’re looking for a bed that’s also a neat storage solution, Vox 4 You’s four-poster is definitely a good option that has the added benefit of looking super stylish.
