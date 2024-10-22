8 best bedspreads to give your room the luxury finishing touch

No longer something that’s only suitable for your grandma’s house, bedspreads are an interior lover’s dream for easily adding texture, colour and patterns to your room, without having to do anything permanent, or too expensive.

They’ve made a comeback with some of our favourite interior shops (think Toast and Habitat) making great options for keeping cosy. So, think of it like an upgraded throw or blanket, which also isn’t as practical as a duvet. Much like decorative cushions, you might think you don’t need one on your bed, but once you try it, you’ll think your bed will look unmade without one.

Some are huge in size which when laid out properly cover the entirety of your bed, while others are smaller and are more oblong in shape which look best draped or folded across the bottom part of the bed, working as an extra layer in dressing your bed.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tried linen, cotton and velvet bedspreads over our king-sized bed ( Emma Henderson )

We put a range of bedspreads to the test, from linen to cotton and velvet bedspreads, as well as different sizes, on our own king-sized bed. We were looking for quality materials and finishes, decent weight, overall aesthetic appeal and good design, as well as good value. These are the ones we’re adding to our shopping baskets.

The best bedspreads for 2024 are: