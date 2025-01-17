When it comes to wine, the glass you choose is more than just a vessel – it’s an essential part of the experience. Don’t get me wrong, it’s unlikely that the wrong glass will ruin a wine, but the right glass takes it to that next level – and why not always aim for that?

Subtle changes can make a world of difference to your sensory experience, be that through the feel of the glass, directing the aromas, displaying the true hue of the liquid, keeping the wine cool or perhaps allowing it to open up. Then there is functionality to consider, factoring in durability, manufacturing, and cost.

But with so many options on the market, where do you start? What’s the best glass for my favourite wine style? Should I spend that bit more for a luxury glass? This guide will help you navigate the nuanced world of wine glassware, so you can elevate your tasting game without feeling overwhelmed. Cheers to that!

How we tested

open image in gallery One of our vino experts carefully appraised each of these wine glasses ( Aidy Smith )

Each wine glass was tested for various functions. The first step was to ensure the “grape varieties” or “wine styles” recommended by the producer worked. We tested three different wine styles in each glass, ensuring the nose and palate were of acceptable quality levels based on glass shape and rim curvature. Each glass was then handwashed and also placed in the dishwasher.

Why you can trust us

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist who specialises in wine and spirits. Whether it’s about the best rosé wines or the best gins, proseccos or wine clubs, Aidy frequently covers the best alcoholic drinks on the market for The Independent‘s product review section. For this review, his expertise when it comes to recognising and elevating exquisite wine has informed his selection.

The best wine glasses for 2025 are: