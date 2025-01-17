Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether its red, white, rosé or sparkling, drink it in style with one of these sets
When it comes to wine, the glass you choose is more than just a vessel – it’s an essential part of the experience. Don’t get me wrong, it’s unlikely that the wrong glass will ruin a wine, but the right glass takes it to that next level – and why not always aim for that?
Subtle changes can make a world of difference to your sensory experience, be that through the feel of the glass, directing the aromas, displaying the true hue of the liquid, keeping the wine cool or perhaps allowing it to open up. Then there is functionality to consider, factoring in durability, manufacturing, and cost.
But with so many options on the market, where do you start? What’s the best glass for my favourite wine style? Should I spend that bit more for a luxury glass? This guide will help you navigate the nuanced world of wine glassware, so you can elevate your tasting game without feeling overwhelmed. Cheers to that!
Each wine glass was tested for various functions. The first step was to ensure the “grape varieties” or “wine styles” recommended by the producer worked. We tested three different wine styles in each glass, ensuring the nose and palate were of acceptable quality levels based on glass shape and rim curvature. Each glass was then handwashed and also placed in the dishwasher.
Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist who specialises in wine and spirits. Whether it’s about the best rosé wines or the best gins, proseccos or wine clubs, Aidy frequently covers the best alcoholic drinks on the market for The Independent‘s product review section. For this review, his expertise when it comes to recognising and elevating exquisite wine has informed his selection.
This machine-made version of the popular universal glass mirrors the original’s iconic tulip-shaped bowl, fine rim, and ability to enhance all types of wine, from sparkling to fortified. The key difference? Its slightly thicker glass ensures added durability, making it perfect for daily enjoyment and stress-free gatherings. The design of Richard Brendon combines with the wine expertise of Jancis Robinson to create a well balanced, reliable and robust glass that really looks the part.
Krosno’s large avant garde red wine glasses combine elegant design and durability, crafted from premium lead-free crystalline glass. The wide 550ml 10cm bowl enhances the delicate aromas and intensifies the flavours of robust reds, while the long stem prevents heating. These dishwasher-safe glasses feature a sleek, minimalist and noticeably modern look, perfect for any occasion.
Made in Germany, the 360ml Kadax white wine glasses, crafted from durable crystal, look stunning for the money and are made for practicality. Their clear crystal reflects light beautifully, enhancing the wine’s appearance while their smaller, narrower 5.8cm bowls help concentrate the delicate aromas of affordable dry whites – which they’d be superbly suited for. With an elongated stem to keep your wine cool and a wide base for stability, these glasses balance style and function. It’s a timeless design that allows you and your friends to share an easy-drinking bottle of wine with the same good-looking glass.
These wine glass are all about enhancing your bubbly experience with sophistication. Made from lead-free crystal, these elegant glasses feature a sleek pulled stem, combining durability with style. Hailing from Austria, their 7.1cm tulip shape is perfect for sparkling wines, focusing the aroma while offering just enough surface for the fizz to flourish. Whether you’re toasting a celebration or simply enjoying a midweek glass of Prosecco, these glasses are designed to elevate every sip.
This luxury glass is often mentioned in the same breath as the Zalto glass which is also featured in this review, and that’s for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Kurt Josef Zalato is the designer behind both, now working as the creative director of Josephinenhütte. Secondly, in terms of reputation and testing, Josephine no 2 is one of few glasses that can surpass it. Considered a modern masterpiece, each glass is handcrafted and mouth-blown and no two are the same. The Josephine no 2 features a distinctive kink at the base of the bowl that enhances aeration, allowing wine to unfurl its full oxygenation and complexity with each swirl. It’s lightweight and thin-walled with a medium bowl that can house anything from medium whites to mature reds.
Zalto is revered and hyped among connoisseurs, and its origins go back hundreds of years, first in Venice and later Austria, where it’s now located. Wine academic Hans Denk is at the helm these days, setting out to master the glass. According to the Wall Street Journal, the brand has achieved that; it was given its rare “unimprovable award”.
Focusing on the Zalto Denk’art Bordeaux, it’s considered a masterpiece for luxury full-bodied red. Its wide 12.5cm bowl and tall stature perfectly aerate rich, complex Bordeaux, enhancing the structure and bouquet. Crafted from lead-free crystal, the delicate feel is balanced by remarkable durability thanks to a 24-hour slow-cooling process. It brings all the components of the wine together, and the delicate thinness gives you that feeling of connecting with the wine.
Produced in Slovakia by a special team of glassblowers, Gabriel Glas’ versatile gold glass brings elegance to special occasions, but sturdy durability for everyday drinking. This kind of versatility continues into wine styles too, where it’s suitable for bubbles, big reds and dry whites (if we have to pick one, it’s probably absolutely optimised for luxury dry whites).
The tapered bowl helps enhance aromas by guiding them upwards, making it easier to get your nose in and enjoy the wine’s full bouquet. With its lightweight feel and thin lip, it offers a luxurious, comfortable grip, perfect for swirling. It really is a sexy glass and the sleek gift box makes it a wonderful present for someone.
When it comes to showstoppers in the world of luxury glassware, Riedel delivers. Its fatto a mano blends Venetian tradition with modern glass-making finesse. Its egg-shaped design transforms Champagne tasting, allowing delicate aromatics to unfurl and intensify, while the wider rim releases layers of flavour that flutes simply can’t match. They stand out from top-end competitors immediately due to the vibrant, handmade slender stems in mint, orange, violet, yellow, blue, and white, which are fused to the bowl during the hot stage. Every glass is individually crafted for a unique character, so expect tiny variations even with your beautiful set of six
The Zieher vision balanced wine glass offers a modern twist on timeless craftsmanship, designed to elevate every sip. Its wide mouth-blown bowl aerates delicate wines, while the narrow rim directs subtle aromas and flavours to the palate with precision – perfect for those special Burgundy blends, but also vintage Champagnes and refined Piedmont wines. This is a glass that’s the dream accomplice to a wine that requires air but not decanting. Finally, it’s worth shouting out the dazzling design and how it interacts with light and colour, which is noticeably sophisticated.
The Stölzle Lausitz quatrophil Burgundy glasses are designed for bold, full-bodied reds. Their contemporary look of these German glasses features a wide bowl for optimal oxygen contact and a tapered chimney to enhance delicate aromas. Made from mouth-blown, lead-free crystal, these glasses offer a slim pulled stem and fine rim for an intimate wine experience. Despite their delicate appearance, they’re sturdy, break-resistant, and dishwasher-safe. Perfectly balanced in hand, these elegant glasses bring out the best in your favourite Burgundy.
Despite what some may say, glassware is scientifically proven to have a profound effect on how we are able to taste various styles of wine. For that reason, it really does matter what vessel you use. The good news is, as this IndyBest discovery highlights, you don’t need to spend a fortune to find something practical. We’ve been rather impressed this year to find a selection of options that stem all the way from an affordable entry level to hand-crafted wonders of art. There’s more choice than ever and the decision wasn’t easy.
While typically we have one “top spot” choice in our guides, this time things are a little different. Each and every glass within this piece has won the top category award for its wine glass style. We’ve delved into the best sparkling, white and red for various categories, plus universal and luxury picks, so you can feel at peace knowing each sip of vino is in good hands, or, should we say, glass.
Practical and affordable options such as Glass and Co’s vinophil, Kadax and Stölze take away the fuss and allow you to have a product that will look good in hand. As we elevate to the next tier up, Zieher, Gabriel Glassware, Richard Brendon and Jancis Robinson, Zalto and Josephine no 2 all offer remarkably distinct glassware options that not only elevate the smell and flavour of your wines, but really look the piece. Finally, at the higher end of the market, Riedel’s bespoke and incredibly artful collections really stand out, making them the centrepiece of the table for all the right reasons. Cheers!
