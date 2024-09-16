Best wine deals for September 2024: Bargain bottles to sip and save on

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Looking for top vinos to enjoy all year round? We’ve readied a selection of the best wine deals to help you enjoy a glass (or two) for less.

Warm weather may be on its way out, but that doesn’t mean now we can restock our stash of white or rosé, to keep that summer evening feeling going all year long. Whether or not you’re planning to fire up the barbecue, enjoying a glass of red with a juicy steak or burger is still very much on the cards, too.

Whichever option takes your fancy, we’ve discovered a range of dicounted wine deals worth snapping up, with excellent savings on bottles from around the world.

From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines. Just make sure you’re quick, as we predict these stellar deals won’t be around for long. Chin chin.

The best wine deals for September 2024 are:

Highgrove Côtes de Gascogne rouge: Was £11.50, now £8.05, Fortnumandmason.com

open image in gallery ( Fortnum & Mason )

For a deal on a bottle of organic red from the southwest region of France, Fortnum & Mason has reduced the price of this Highgrove Côtes de Gascogne rouge, which is now less than £10. Touted as having a balance of ripe fruit and an elegant structure, it brings together organic tannat and merlot grapes, which, according to the retailer, offers a soft and fruity flavour that promises to pair perfectly with foods such as cured meat.

Sylvain Mosnier petit chablis, 2022: Was £21.25, now £19.13, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

A medium-body chardonnay from established producer Sylvain Mosnier, this petit chablis is reduced, thanks to Perfect Cellar’s deal. Said to marry citrus and wet stones with a fruity, tangy taste followed by a fresh finish, this bottle of white vino should make an ideal pairing with white fish or meats, making it a great addition to the table for the remainder of the summer.

Durigutti Family Winemakers cara sucia cepas traditionales, 2019: Was £13.45, now £10.09, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

From winemaker brothers Hector and Pablo comes this organic, vegan medium-bodied red hailing from the Mendoza region of Argentina. We’re told to expect red fruits with ripe cherries, dried herbs and rosemary from this wine. Blending grapes include bonarda, syrah and more – it should be ideal if you’re looking for an easy drinking experience. Don’t miss out on grabbing a bottle while there’s a 30 per cent saving at Perfect Cellar.

Laithwaites Australian reds mix: Was £173.88, now £99.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Laithwaites )

Laithwaites is selling this 12-bottle case of Australian red wines with a saving of £78. Plump for this case and you can look forward to dipping into a variety of celebrated grape varieties and bestselling vinos, including a durif shiraz that’s touted as being packed with black fruit, liquorice and a hint of violets.

Cave de Lugny les pierres blanches chardonnay, case of six: Was £89.94, now £77.94, Majestic.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Majestic )

This case of six bottles has been reduced by £12 at Majestic. The French chardonnay, from the Cave de Lugny in the Burgundy region, is made by using grapes from 39-year-old vines, and promises an intense flavour and extra fruitiness, thanks to be being left unoaked. Tasting notes for this 2020 vintage include citrus, green melon and a touch of honey, with a fresh finish.

Puklavec & Friends Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, 2021: Was £9.79, now £7.34, Waitrosecellar.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

When words like sumptuous and silky are used to describe a red wine, you know you’re in for a treat, and Waitrose has made this bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot even more indulgent, with an additonal 25 per cent discount. Hailing from Macedonia, it may not be the most common wine region but we’re sure it will make for a pleasing suprise at your next dinner party.

NICE pale rose wine in a box: Was £22.50, now £18.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Recently, wine in a box has become surprisingly chic, who would have thought? Seen as the perfect accompaniment to any party or BBQ, they make for a fun alternative, especially when they’re on sale like this pretty pink box from Nice. Described as proudly pale, this hyper-modern and trendy Rosé is bound to provide that summery feeling all year round.

