Gene Hackman’s property was a potential breeding ground for hantavirus, according to a public health report.

The bodies of the Oscar-winning actor, 95, and his wife of 30 years Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found along with their dog on 27 February this year. They had been dead for some time before they were discovered by a maintenance worker.

Hackman, who had starred in films including The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Royal Tenenbaums, married classical pianist Arakawa in 1991.

Early investigations ruled out death by carbon monoxide poisoning. A necropsy report then confirmed that Arakawa had died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease. Hackman died from heart disease complicated by Alzheimer’s, and may not have been aware that his wife had died.

A subsequent environmental risk assessment conducted by the New Mexico Public Health Department found signs of rodents across multiple buildings on the couple’s estate, according to documents seen by TMZ.

The hantavirus disease is spread through the urine, faeces, and saliva of infected rodents, and is most commonly transmitted in the US by the harmless-looking deer mouse. The severe and deadly illness affects the lungs, presenting flu-like symptoms before progressing.

Rodent faeces were found in three garages, two casitas (guest houses) and three sheds on the couple’s property. A live rodent, dead rodent, and a rodent nest were found in three detached garages. Two vehicles on the property also showed signs of rodent presence, with nests, droppings and sights of the animals.

The infestation appeared to have been ongoing as live traps had been set up in the outbuildings, according to the report.

However, the primary residence was deemed low-risk, with no signs of rodent activity inside the couple’s home. The investigation had been conducted to determine the risk to first responders and family members who had visited the property following the death.

It was also required in order to determine its risk of spreading. Three more people have been killed by the virus in a small Californian town, unrelated to Arakawa’s death.

Hantavirus pulmonary disease is fatal in nearly 4 out of 10 people who are infected. Just under 730 cases were identified in the US between 1993 and 2017. Nearly all cases were west of the Mississippi River.