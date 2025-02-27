Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their home in Santa Fe
The Oscar-winner was 95 years old
Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman has been found dead in his home in Santa Fe alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa.
The couple’s dog was also found dead at the home.
According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, no foul play is suspected.
Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the couple died around midnight on February 27. The sheriff did not speculate on their cause of death.
“I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there's no immediate danger to anyone,” Mendoza added.
Hackman burst on the scene in the Bonnie & Clyde in 1967 playing one of Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s criminal companions. From there, Hackman appeared in a string of hits, winning his first Oscar for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection, following that up with hits such as Scarecrow with Al Pacino and The Poseidon Adventure.
His hits continued into the 1980s and 1990s, with movies like Mississippi Burning, No Way Out and The Birdcage. In 1992, Hackman won his second Academy Award for his role in Clint Eastwood’s western Unforgiven.
