Gene Hackman and wife’s death ruled ‘suspicious’ after gas leak speculation
New Mexico authorities say the deaths are ‘suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been ruled “suspicious,” according to a search warrant affidavit released Thursday.
The couple, who had been married since 1991, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, along with their pet dog, on Wednesday night.
After speculation that a gas leak may have been behind their deaths, New Mexico authorities now say the situation is “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”
“Affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak,” the affidavit reads.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments