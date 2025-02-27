Gene Hackman death latest: Actor and wife found dead in Santa Fe home
The actor, best known for The French Connection and The Conversation, was found dead alongside his wife
Gene Hackman has been found dead, aged 95, in his Santa Fe home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and pet dog.
The actor was one of the best-loved stars in Hollywood, starring in classic films ranging from The French Connection and The Conversation to Superman.
He won Oscars for The French Connection and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, and stepped away from the spotlight after The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001.
No foul play is suspected, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.
Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the couple died around midnight on Thursday (27 February). The sheriff did not speculate on their cause of death.
“I want to assure the community and neighbourhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone,” Mendoza said.
TV stars pay tribute to Hollywood icon
Tributes have begun to flood in for Hackman, firstly, via the UK and Ireland.
After the news broke on Thursday (27 February) morning, Lorraine Kelly told Good Morning Britain: “That is a real shocker, I was just reading about what an amazing actor he is, when you think of the movies that he's been in...French Connection, everybody remembers that! Wonderful, wonderful film! I had no idea he was 95! That's really really sad.”
She continued: “He's an absolute icon, brilliant. He was so funny in Birdcage... he could do drama, he could do comedy, he could do absolutely anything.”
Elsewhere, Irish comedian, Dara O Briain wrote on X/Twitter: “Ah, Gene Hackman. The finest screen actor ever, I think. Not a single duff performance, in a long, long career. And the best delivery ever of a single word: when he says ‘Cigars!’ In Young Frankenstein.”
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa and their dog confirmed as dead
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead.
The Associated Press reports that local police do not suspect that foul play was a factor in their deaths but the exact cause of their deaths cannot be determined at this time.
Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their home in Santa Fe
Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman has been found dead in his home in Santa Fe alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa.
The couple’s dog was also found dead at the home.
According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, no foul play is suspected.
