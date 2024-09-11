A glass of champagne will make celebration go off with a bang, whether it’s an anniversary, a birthday toast or just about any other occasion that demands some fizz.

Thanks to its luxury status, the French tipple is an indulgent, and often expensive, treat. However, there are plenty of deals to be found at supermarkets and wine specialists, such as Laithwaites and Majestic.

For anyone who enjoys a sip of sparkling, we’ve picked out the best champagne deals, ranging from individual bottles to cases of six, so you can stock up for less.

Featuring some of the most recognised champagne makers, including Bollinger and Laurent-Perrier, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while bagging a bargain.

So, all there’s left for us to say is cheers!

The best champagne deals for September 2024 are:

Piper-Heidsieck cuvee brut champagne, case of six: Was £270, now £180, Majestic.co.uk

This case of six from Piper-Heidsieck now has £90 off. The champagne house has 235 years of history, so, we think it’s safe to say it knows its stuff. This bottle is a fresh pinot noir-dominated fizz with flavours of pear and apple, plus a hint of citrus. This sounds like the perfect sundowner.

Bollinger rosé NV champagne: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Northandsouthwines.co.uk

Snap up this bottle of Bollinger at a steal. Housed inside the classic pink packaging, and now with £20 off, it could be the perfect gift for you or a special someone. Drink this bottle with your partner, friends or enjoy it on your own – we won’t judge.

Emile Dupuis brut champagne NV: Was £32.65, now £28.99, Vivino.com

This crisp champagne currently has 15 per cent off at Vivino, which encourages customers to add their tasting notes to the retailer’s website. This bottle is said to have fruity notes of apple, apricot, lemon and grapefruit, while reviewers have even noted a hint of ash and smoke in the flavour profile.

Laurent-Perrier la cuvée champagne NV: Was £48.99, now £36.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

This bottle of bubbly hails from one of the most well-known houses in Champagne. With a minimum of four years of ageing, the house uses a high concentration of chardonnay to create a fizz touted as being rich, creamy and ideal for special occasion toasts, due to its lightness. Right now, you can save £12 on a bottle.

Pommery brut royal champagne NV: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Waitrosecellar.com

If you’re searching for a bubbly birthday gift or something to show your appreciation to a loved one this month, this gorgeous eye-catching box from Pommery has to be top of your list. Not only does it look great, it’s also said to boast a profile rich with vibrant berry flavours that don't dry out the palate. Even better, it’s reduced by £10.

