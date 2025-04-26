Philip Lowrie, original Coronation Street star, dies aged 88

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie has died aged 88.

Lowrie, who appeared aged 24 in the first episode of the soap in 1960 as the ITV soap’s original bad boy Dennis Tanner, died on Friday, his publicist Mario Renzullo said.

“My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88,” Renzullo's statement said on Saturday 26 April.

“His death marks the end of an era for the world's longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling.”

Dennis Tanner became something of a national heartthrob when he was introduced more than six decades ago.

The son of Elsie Tanner, he moved in with his mother after being released from prison, leaving the Street in 1968 after marrying Jenny Sutton and relocating to Bristol.

open image in gallery William Roache (back row, from left) and Philip Lowrie (Dennis Tanner) towards the end with Coronation Street cast members (PA) ( PA Archive )

Lowrie did not return to the soap until 2011, which resulted in him achieving a Guiness World Record as the person with the longest gap between television appearances as the same character in the same show.

Upon his return, Dennis got back in touch with his former sweetheart, newsagent Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox). The reunited couple, who met shortly after Rita first appeared in the show in 1966, were later married.

Lowrie departed Coronation Street again in 2014, and was killed off without making another appearance.

The actor originally auditioned for the role of Ken Barlow, which went to William Loache. Dennis and Ken would end up as regular sparring partners.

Born in Ashton-under-Lynne, near Manchester, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), after his mother saved up for his school fees.

His earliest roles were in the West End opposite Dam Margaret Rutherford and Peggy Mount in the play Farewell, Farewell, Eugene.

open image in gallery Philip Lowrie with entertainer Su Pollard (Mario Renzullo/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also appeared with Victoria Wood in several of her comedy shows, including Pat and Margaret, Live in Your Own Room, Victoria Wood as Seen on TV, and Victoria Wood’s All Day Breakfast.

Lowrie later returned to the stage in the noughties and 2010s, for roles in Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap and The Lady Vanishes.

Tributes have been paid to him on social media, including from the Conversation Street Podcast, which said: “Very saddened today to hear of the death of Philip Lowrie, who played Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street.

“Lowrie brought an incredible charm and charisma to Dennis, who was the scampish son of Elsie Tanner and later husband of Rita. We’re so grateful for the work he left behind.”

Fan Stuart Beck said: “Philip Lowrie 1936-2025. Dennis Tanner is without a doubt one of the best characters ever put to screen in Coronation Street. Lowrie's energy of a giddy childlike charmer throughout his original and return stint made Dennis feel ageless. He will be sorely missed. RIP.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.