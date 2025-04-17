Kia EV3 named World Car of the Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Kia EV3 all-electric family SUV has been named World Car of the Year at the New York Auto Show, beating fellow finalists the Hyundai Inster and BMW X3.

The EV3 follows the Kia EV9, 2024’s World Car of the Year, and marks the fourth consecutive Korean win in the World Car Awards.

The EV3 starts at £33,005 in the UK with our pick being the £36,005 EV3 Air model, which with its 81.4kWh battery promises an exceptional range of 375 miles and charge at up to 128kW.

Commenting on the EV3’s win, Kia UK President and CEO Paul Philpott said: “This is fantastic recognition for our latest EV and for Kia, especially as we entered the 2025 World Car Awards as reigning champions from 2024.

“The EV3 has already proven to be very popular with customers in the UK and has received the highest form of praise from high profile media outlets and the UK Car of the Year jury. This achievement gives Kia a real badge of honour and supports our dealer partners as they guide customers to make their switch to electric.”

open image in gallery The Independent ’s Electric Vehicles Editor Steve Fowler with Kia's British Head of Exterior Design John Buckingham ( The Independent )

Chinese newcomer BYD took away two World Car Awards for the first time, with Executive Vice-President Stella Li in New York to collect her World Car Person of the Year trophy. The brand’s smallest and cheapest model, the BYD Dolphin Surf – set to go on sale in the UK in the next few months – won the World Urban Car Award for 2025, beating the Hyundai Inster and Mini Cooper Electric.

Hyundai, winners of the World Car title in 2022 and 2023, didn’t walk away empty handed. The Hyundai Inster took the World Electric Vehicle Award. The cute, all-electric city car is on sale in the UK from £23,505.

Volvo’s new EX90 all-electric seven-seat SUV took this year’s World Luxury Car Award, while the retro-futuristic Volkswagen ID. Buzz was named World Car Design of the Year.

The World Car Awards are now in their 21st year and are voted for by 96 jurors from across the world, with six UK jurors including The Independent EV Editor Steve Fowler. The Awards were presented at the New York Auto Show, which itself was celebrating 125 years this year.