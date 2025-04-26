Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump apparently broke the dress code for Pope Francis’s funeral after wearing blue – rather than black – to the Vatican service.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania, who by contrast wore a black dress and black veil, then left the ceremony as soon as it was over, rather than waiting until after the burial.

The dress code for the funeral at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City required men to wear a dark suit with a black tie and a black button on the left lapel.

Women were asked to wear long black dresses, gloves and a veil.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky did not wear a formal suit but black military attire of the type he has worn consistently since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

open image in gallery Mr Trump defied the official dress code ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Numerous commentators watching the service expressed shock or anger that Mr Trump eschewed official requests, instead wearing a medium-blue suit and matching tie.

One critic on social media said: “Trump did not even have the decency to wear a black tie, and he wore a blue suit. No respect!!”

Another suggested it showed a lack of “class”, while many said the colour was disrespectful.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

However, US ex-president Joe Biden and the UK’s Prince William, representing the King, both wore darker blue suits – but attracted much less criticism.

Mr Biden even asked the deputy speaker of Uganda, Thomas Tayebwa, to be in a selfie with him.

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria, adhered to the dress code, wearing black.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky had a “very productive discussion” before the funeral, the White House said.

The pair sat opposite one another for a face-to-face chat in St Peter’s Basilica – the first time the pair had met in person since their calamitous meeting in February, when the US president expelled his Ukrainian counterpart from the White House after “ambushing” him with vitriolic accusations.

open image in gallery Prince William also wore blue (Markus Schreiber/AP) ( AP )

Mr Zelensky appeared to receive a round of applause and cheers as he stepped out of St Peter's Basilica.

After the service, Mr Trump did not wait until the Pope was buried before leaving.

Leading the mass, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re appeared to criticise the US president.

open image in gallery Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and US president Donald Trump talked before the mass began (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) ( AP )

Recalling one of Francis’s harshest criticisms of Mr Trump, the cardinal reminded millions of listeners that the late pope pleaded for people to “build bridges, not walls”.

Mr Trump was elected on repeated promises to build a “beautiful” wall between the US and Mexico to deter immigrants.