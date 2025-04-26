Donald Trump and Melania pay respects to Pope Francis at late Pontiff’s funeral

Donald Trump and his wife Melania paid their respects to Pope Francis at the late Pontiff’s funeral on Saturday (26 April).

The US President and First Lady arrived at the Vatican for the service and made their way to the Pontiff’s coffin to pay their own respects.

Dressed in black dress, a long black coat and black head scarf, the First Lady stood beside her husband as they both bowed their heads.

More than 200,000 attended the funeral, along with major world leaders in attendance, including Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky.