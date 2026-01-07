Schiphol staff made the most of the snow in Amsterdam as the cold weather forced mass cancellations from the airport.

Caitlin Spelbos was waiting at the airport gate in the Netherlands when she noticed the staff having a snowball fight on January 5th.

Staff also worked together to roll the snow into large balls to create a snowman.

Mass cancellations to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport continued for a fifth day on Tuesday due to snow and ice.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 calculated that 45 per cent of Amsterdam’s flights had been cancelled on Tuesday.