Martin Lewis shares golden rules to help shift credit card debt

Martin Lewis has shared the “golden rules” of balance transfer credit cards to help you avoid credit card debt.

Explaining his must-follow tips for those with 0% credit cards on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (6 January), he firstly stressed that you must never miss the monthly repayments or you could lose the interest free rate.

Lewis also urged people never to spend or withdraw cash on the card.

“You could even get the card, put it in a bowl of water and put it in your freezer so that you never use it without having to smash it,” he said.