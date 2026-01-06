Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their outpouring of support after sharing her twin babies' spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) diagnosis.

The Little Mix singer, 34, shared that doctors have told her that her daughters, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe-Nelson-Foster, may never be able to walk.

In an update on Tuesday (6 January), Nelson said she had been "overwhelmed" with the support and "beautiful messages" she had received, and vowed to start a petition to get SMA on newborn screening tests.

"I am so determined to make this happen. So I'm gonna fight as much as I can," Nelson vowed in a video posted to her Instagram stories.