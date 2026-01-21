Joe Wicks on the moment he decided to become a ‘phone-free dad’

In this clip from The Independent’s Well Enough podcast with Emilie Lavinia, Joe Wicks reflects on the moment he decided to become a phone-free dad.

The fitness instructor explains how giving himself a two-hour phone ban every night has changed his relationship to his children and improved his overall wellbeing.

“It's reminded me of who I wanna be,” Wicks says. “It's really, really, really powerful. 'cause otherwise you're rushing dinner, you're rushing bath time, you're rushing story time.”

Listen to the full episode of Well Enough with Joe Wicks on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.