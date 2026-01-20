The Prince and Princess of Wales tried curling during a visit to Team GB Olympic and Paralympic teams ahead of the Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March.

Kate and Prince William took to the ice at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, later speaking to locals at the sports centre and telling children about their curling experience.

Bruce Mouat, skip of the men’s curling team and one half of the mixed doubles, said: “It was wonderful, really nice that they came to wish us good luck for the next month we are about to embark on, both of them were lovely and willing to curl.”

Curling, which dates back to 16th-century Scotland, has since become one of Team GB and Paralympics GB’s most successful winter sports, earning six Olympic medals and two Paralympic medals to date.