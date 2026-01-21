Brooklyn Beckham has been told to “grow up” by Katherine Ryan, as the comedian backed David and Victoria amid the family’s ongoing feud.

On Monday (19 January), the eldest son of David and Victoria posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family.

On her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan said that Brooklyn should ease up on his parents. “They did the best they could; show them some grace.”

She said that whilst she acknowledges some of the difficulties in living in the shadow of famous parents, he is appearing ungrateful.

“I think Brooklyn Beckham needs to grow up a little bit.”