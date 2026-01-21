Lorraine star rushed to hospital in heart attack scare

A Lorraine star says he was rushed to hospital after a heart attack scare.

Dr Hilary Jones explained on Tuesday’s (20 January) episode of Lorraine that he had been admitted to Pembury Hospital in Kent over Christmas after suffering from bouts of pneumonia and pericarditis — the inflammation of the lining around the heart, which causes chest pain.

"It was a bit of a scare. It's been an eventful festive period, really,” he said.

Dr Jones said that initially he was told that he had suffered a heart attack, which was later correctly diagnosed as pericarditis.

Lorraine Kelly said she and the whole team were worried about Dr Jones, but he reassured her that he was “absolutely fine.”