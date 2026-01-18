Clive Myrie spills Mastermind gossip to Saturday Kitchen viewers’ delight

Clive Myrie spilt Mastermind gossip during his appearance on Saturday Kitchen on 17 January.

The journalist and quiz show host, 61, joined the cooking show ahead of the release of his new series, Clive Myrie's African Adventure, which sees him travel to Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana to experience culture across the continent.

Myrie shared some behind-the-scenes tales from his time hosting the BBC quiz, including an anecdote about two contestants who became a couple after meeting on the show.

“I can imagine a night out, or at least a couple of drinks, with Myrie would be a right laugh," one viewer remarked on X.