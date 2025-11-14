Jules Von Hep spent 20 years as a celebrity spray tanner, working with Hollywood actors and Victoria's Secret models and observed that every single person, no matter how "perfect" they seemed, would apologise for their body. Joined by expert Consultant Clinical Psychologist Dr Brendan J Dunlop on the Well Enough podcast, the pair explore the staggering impact of beauty standards on mental health and how 48 per cent of men are struggling in silence with body image problems. Together with podcast host Emilie Lavinia, Von Hep and Dunlop unpack toxic masculinity, social media algorithms, outdated marketing messages and what needs to change. Von Hep shares his powerful journey from body dysmorphia to true body confidence, and Brendan gives practical tips for mindset shifts to improve body confidence and self esteem.