Prince Archie’s American accent heard as Meghan shares rare holiday video

The Duchess of Sussex has shared sweet videos of her family in a rare glimpse into life in California.

In one video, posted on Monday (19 January), Prince Archie enjoys a trip to the zoo as he feeds leaves to a rhino. The six-year-old is heard saying “wow” in an American accent as he examines the animal.

In another clip, Meghan’s mother, Doria, and her daughter, Princess Lilibet, soak up the sun in a swimming pool. An additional video shows Meghan dancing with Prince Harry barefoot on the grass.