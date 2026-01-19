Moment Iranian state TV hacked to broadcast message from exiled prince

Iranian state television was hacked on Sunday (18 January) by a broadcast backing anti‑government protests in the country, including a video message from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

The broadcast featured graphics in Farsi proclaiming “America is with you” and calls to military personnel to "protect the lives of your fellow citizens" rather than "side with the killers of the people."

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the apparent hacking.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since late December, driven by economic hardship and broader public anger at the ruling clerical establishment, marking some of the most serious unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.