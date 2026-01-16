Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has accused the Tehran regime of killing an Iranian protester “every 14 seconds” as he declared the “slaughter has not stopped”.

Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last Shah, said that the Islamic Republic “will fall soon” and called on the international community to support the Iranian people in the face of a brutal crackdown.

His comments came after the US moved the nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the Middle East, a signal of mounting tensions between Washington and Iran. Trump has warned the regime to halt the killing of protesters but appeared to step back from military action earlier this week, saying he had received assurances that planned executions were not taking place.

"The Iranian people are taking decisive action on the ground. It is now time for the international community to join them fully," Pahlavi said, vowing that he would return to Iran because he is “uniquely positioned to ensure a stable transition”.

open image in gallery Pahlavi called for action from the international community ( The Independent )

“The regime will fall. Stand with the people now or watch the cycle of instability continue,” he continued. Addressing the international community, he said: “My brave compatriots... we need your urgent help right now.”

The American warship and its strike group have moved west from the Indo-Pacific region, satellite data from Copernicus shows, carrying with it fighter jets, guided missile destroyers and an attack submarine.

The Trump administration had warned Tehran there would be “grave consequences” if there was further bloodshed in Tehran, after serious unrest in Iran saw the death toll following the crackdown surpass 2,500. Pahlavi claimed that 12,000 Iranians had been killed since the protests began late last month.

The protests began over economic grievances before spiralling into some of the most widespread and deadly protests in years. However, the unrest appears to have receded in recent days, largely due to an internet blackout.

open image in gallery Iranians engaged in some of the most widespread protests in Iran’s recent history ( AP )

Fears also grew that hundreds of Iranians, who were among the thousands arrested, were set to be executed by the Iranian regime, which in 2025 carried out nearly twice as many executions as it did in 2024.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Trump had received assurances that 800 scheduled executions were halted, but that the Presdent was keeping "all of his options on the table".

Erfan Soltani, 26, was named by Norway-based Kurdish human rights organisation Hengaw as the first Iranian scheduled for execution in relation to the protests. His family had been told he faced execution on Wednesday, just days after he was arrested.

But Iran’s judiciary later denied it had scheduled his execution. It said Mr Soltani faced charges of “colluding against national security" and “propaganda activities” but that neither are punishable by the death penalty, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

open image in gallery A rights group said Erfan Soltani, 26, was due to be executed, but Tehran denied this ( Hengaw )

An internet and phone blackout imposed by the Iranian regime during the protests has meant information leaving the country since last Thursday has been scarce.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier this week that the blackout would be lifted, without providing a timeframe. It appears to have been partially relaxed, with some Iranians able to call out of the country, and accounts of the violence now becoming clearer.

Several residents of Tehran said the capital had been quiet since Sunday. They said drones were flying over the city, where they'd seen no sign of protests on Thursday or Friday.

One woman in Tehran told Reuters over the phone that her daughter was killed on Friday after joining a demonstration near their home. "She was 15 years old. She was not a terrorist, not a rioter. Basij forces followed her as she was trying to return home," she said, referring to a branch of the security forces often used to quell unrest.

Hengaw said that there had been no protest gatherings since Sunday, but "the security environment remains highly restrictive".

open image in gallery More than 2,400 protesters were killed by Iranian forces in the heavy-handed crackdown ( Middle East Images )

"Our independent sources confirm a heavy military and security presence in cities and towns where protests previously took place, as well as in several locations that did not experience major demonstrations," the group said in comments to the Reuters news agency.

But there have been indications of some minor unrest in certain areas. A female nurse was killed by direct gunfire from government forces during protests in Karaj, west of Tehran, according to Hengaw.

The state-affiliated Tasnim news outlet reported that rioters set fire to a local education office in Falavarjan County, in central Isfahan Province, on Thursday.

An elderly resident of a town in Iran's northwestern region, where many Kurdish Iranians live and which has been the focus for many of the biggest flare-ups, said sporadic protests had continued, though not as intensely.