UK temporarily closes embassy in Tehran

The British embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed and will operate remotely amid a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in Iran.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer earlier announced the UK was working with allies on further sanctions against the country’s regime as he condemned the “sickening repression and murder” of demonstrators.

Thousands of of protesters have reportedly been killed in the country in recent weeks, and Iranian officials have signalled that executions lie ahead for detained suspects.

A UK Government spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely.

“Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Iran’s judiciary chief, said the government must act quickly to punish more than 18,000 people who have been held in nationwide protests through rapid trials and executions.

“If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly,” the Associated Press reported him as saying.

The threats emerged as some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar were told to evacuate by Wednesday evening following Donald Trump’s warnings of potential military action over the killing of protesters.

Addressing MPs earlier, Prime Minister Sir Keir praised the “courage of the Iranian people” and said the UK had called out the brutality of the Iranian regime “face to face”.

“Can I start by condemning in the strongest possible terms the sickening repression and murder of protesters in Iran,” he said at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

“The contrast between the courage of the Iranian people and the brutality of their desperate regime has never been clearer.”

Ministers have announced a series of sanctions targeting “key players” in Iran’s oil, energy, nuclear and financial systems and the Iranian ambassador was summoned by the Foreign Secretary on Tuesday in response to the killings.

Conservative shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel told the Press Association on Wednesday that there was “more the British Government can do” in order to support pro-democracy voices in Iran.

Dame Priti said: “There’s talk about further sanctions. Well, we also know that the Iranian regime circumvents sanctions, and they’ve been doing that for far too long.

“We should be looking at every single aspect where Britain has offensive cyber capabilities, how we can debilitate their proxies in the UK, how we can cut off all funding to the Iranian regime.

“These are things that we should be doing right now, and looking at how we can support people fighting for freedom in Iran.”

She expressed her admiration for the “courage and bravery” of protesters who had taken to the streets in Iran and were “dying for their freedom”.