Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad broke down in tears at the United Nations on Thursday (15 January) as she read out the names of people she said were killed during protests in Iran.

Ms Alinejad recounted the deaths of victims who she said were shot by members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Struggling to continue, she said she felt guilty for not naming everyone who had been killed, adding that “the list of names goes on and on”.

She said protesters knew they would face guns and bullets but continued to demand justice.

Addressing the international community, Ms Alinejad urged governments to move beyond what she called “empty condemnation,” saying she no longer believes the Islamic Republic can be reformed and should not be treated as a legitimate government.