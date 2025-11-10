How everyone started hating this type of lighting

For many, overhead lighting has become public enemy number one.

There's an abundance of Gen Z creators on TikTok denigrating this very popular household fixture - aka The Big Light - and warning others not to switch on any bright ceiling bulbs in their presence.

In fact, videos tagging #BigLight on TikTok have amassed over 100 million views. Gen Z isn't alone in their hatred of The Big Light, Mariah Carey can't stand it and neither can many sleep scientists, influencers and interior designers.

Our interviewees, Brandon Schubert, Niki Brantmark, Professor Manuel Spitschan are all in favour of mood lighting, but is it really time to ban anything that shines brightly from our ceilings or is interior design more complicated than that?