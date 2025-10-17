Self care has become a phrase so overused that these days it’s often delivered with a hint of irony. Brands have spent the last decade cashing in on and warping the concept of prioritising one’s own wellbeing and now, the phrase doesn’t seem to hold as much weight. So what does self care actually mean? And have we lost sight of the basic rules of looking after ourselves? Nicola Elliott, founder of wellness brand Neom and wellbeing practitioner and author Rebecca Moore discuss how self care helps to build resilience and how it can help us to function better and beat stress. With podcast host Emilie Lavinia, the two lay out the blueprint for modern self care.