Jack Osbourne reveals dad Ozzy’s real thoughts on Black Sabbath fans

Jack Osbourne has shared what his dad Ozzy would “always say” about Black Sabbath fans, during Tuesday's episode (2 December) of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking alongside musicians Aitch and Martin Kemp, Jack lauded his father's "consistency with his fan base", admitting "once you get that loyal fanbase, that's everything."

The media personality revealed, "He would always say, 'I don't care if they're laughing at me or with me, as long as they're laughing, having a good time.'"

Ozzy Osbourne died of a cardiac arrest aged 76 in July.