Trooper and deputy have near miss during traffic stop

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and Volusia County deputy were almost struck by a car during a traffic stop.

Video shared by Florida Highway Patrol shows the pair, who had been helping a disabled driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, leap out of the way when the vehicle came hurtling towards the hard shoulder they were standing on.

Nobody was injured in the near-crash.

Both men had their emergency lights on and were wearing fully-visible reflective vests. “We were lit up like a Christmas tree” Trooper Clark said. “And she still came right at us.”